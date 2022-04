Results of all 24 seats came, BJP captured the maximum number of 8 seats, RJD overpowered JDU

07:58 PM, 07-Apr-2022 who won where 1- Nalanda – Reena Yadav, (JDU)

2-Gopalganj- Rajiv Singh (BJP)

3-Muzaffarpur- Dinesh Singh (JDU)

4- Motihari- Maheshwar Singh (Independent)

5- Vaishali- Bhushan Kumar (RLJP)

6- Bhagalpur- Banka – Vijay Kumar Singh (JDU)

7-Aurangabad- Dilip Kumar Singh (BJP)

8-Bhojpur-Buxar- Radhacharan Seth (BJP)

9-Saran – Satchidananda Rai…

