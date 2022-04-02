results, scores, manchester united vs leicester, anthony elanga vs marcus rashford, video, reaction, title race, rudiger goal

Manchester United boss Ralph Rangnik on Sunday lamented the lack of attacking options after his hopes of securing Champions League football for next season were badly affected after a 1-1 draw against Leicester.

Kelechi Ihenacho kept the visitors in front in the second half, but although Fred equalized three minutes later, neither side found a winner.

Watch the best football players in the world every week with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage from LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Carabao Cup, EFL & SPFL. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Manchester United settled for a draw. (Photo by Lindsay Parnaby/AFP) Source: AFP

Rangnik’s misfiring team is three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games to go, but the German interim manager said they would continue to fight for it.