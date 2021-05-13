ENTERTAINMENT

Retail inflation eased to a three-month low in April

Avatar

Data released by the National Statistics Office showed that industrial production grew 22.4 percent in February, compared to a contraction of 3.4 percent in February on a lower production-on-year (YoY) basis.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 4.29 percent in April, due to a drop in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. It was 5.52 percent in March.

The decline was largely due to a steep drop in food inflation. A statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said that consumer food price index inflation declined to 2.02 percent in April. Meanwhile, factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), saw a 22.4 percent increase in March.

The Industrial Production Index (IIP) for March rose 22.4 percent in the same month a year ago and contracted 3.4 percent for February.

On a fiscal basis, in fiscal year 2011, contract. 4 percent (-) from contract (-) 0.8 percent during the April-March period of the previous financial year. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation stated, “For the month of March 2021, the IIP quick estimate is 143.4 with a base of 2011-12.”

“The index of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and power sectors for the month of March 2021 stands at 139, 140.4 and 180 respectively.” In major segments, manufacturing output (-) declined by (-) 22.8 percent to the same month of 2020. Similarly, mining production grew by 6.1% YoY based on (-) 1.3 percent during the same period last year.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
37
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
27
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top