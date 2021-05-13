Retail inflation eased to a three-month low in April

Data released by the National Statistics Office showed that industrial production grew 22.4 percent in February, compared to a contraction of 3.4 percent in February on a lower production-on-year (YoY) basis.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 4.29 percent in April, due to a drop in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. It was 5.52 percent in March.

The decline was largely due to a steep drop in food inflation. A statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said that consumer food price index inflation declined to 2.02 percent in April. Meanwhile, factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), saw a 22.4 percent increase in March.

On a fiscal basis, in fiscal year 2011, contract. 4 percent (-) from contract (-) 0.8 percent during the April-March period of the previous financial year. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation stated, “For the month of March 2021, the IIP quick estimate is 143.4 with a base of 2011-12.”

“The index of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and power sectors for the month of March 2021 stands at 139, 140.4 and 180 respectively.” In major segments, manufacturing output (-) declined by (-) 22.8 percent to the same month of 2020. Similarly, mining production grew by 6.1% YoY based on (-) 1.3 percent during the same period last year.