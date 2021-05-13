LATEST

Retailers double tech investments to make supply chains faster: report – Supply Chain Dive

Dive Brief:

  • As retailers head toward a post-pandemic world, funding for retail tech tripled to $28.9 billion in the first quarter from the same period last year, according to a CB Insights report emailed to Retail Dive. The number of deals in Q1 rose 7% year over year.
  • Meanwhile, investments in technology that make supply chain and logistics flow faster and more efficiently nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis to $8.6 billion, the report said.
  • The report shows that Q1 funding for in-store tech doubled from the previous quarter to $2.2 billion, and e-commerce tech rose 73% to $11.7 billion.

Dive Insight:

During the pandemic, when many consumers opted to stay clear of physical stores, the importance of having a loyal customer base grew. And so, keeping customers engaged through rewards and highly personalized experiences was top of mind for many retailers.

Keeping loyal customers meant retailers also had to invest in tools that made their supply chain more efficient and their delivery faster while also grappling with sustainability. Retailers looked to fund micro-fulfillment centers and on-demand delivery methods in recent months.

Target has been running trials on a faster delivery method using its sortation center in Minneapolis. Walmart recently invested in Cruise — an autonomous vehicle startup — to help the retailer develop a low-cost last-mile delivery ecosystem. Meanwhile, grocery store Albertsons was testing an automated micro-fulfillment technology in late March.

“With more e-commerce fundamentals in place, retailers and brands are turning their attention to tools to manage online content and reach consumers more efficiently across digital platforms,” the report said.

Tech investments in retail accelerated in mid-2020 during the pandemic, and the report shows that it doesn’t appear to be slowing down this year as in-store traffic returns.

In fact, the report predicts executives will integrate more technology to improve the shopping experience throughout the consumer journey on both online and in-store channels.

The number of times retailers mentioned the word “omnichannel” during earnings calls increased from less than 100 in the first quarter of 2016 to over 400 for the same period in 2021.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
42
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top