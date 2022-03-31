Retired as Coach, Bruce Arian Joins Buccaneers Front Office

As head coach of the NFL, Ariane had an 80-48-1, .624 winning percentage. In the eight seasons he led the Indianapolis Colts, the Cardinals and the Buccaneers, four of his teams qualified for the post-season run on an interim basis. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl title during the 2020 season, the Arians’ second in Tampa.

Arians, whose departure was first reported by Peter King of The Los Angeles Times and NBC Sports, was criticized for handling wide receiver Antonio Brown during his Tampa tenure. Arians said Brown, who joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after serving an eight-game suspension for his role in a brawl at their home and for sending threatening messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct Yes, no second chance will be given. But Brown continued to make waves, in between…