An important page in the history of Quebec television turned when Pierre Bruneau announced during tonight’s news broadcast that he would be retiring after half a century of journalism, including 46 years as a TVA antenna.

• Read also: Tributes after the announcement of Pierre Bruno’s retirement

It will be on air till June 16, soon after celebrating its 70th birthday. Then we’ll see them again during two election meetings in the fall, and then that’s the end.