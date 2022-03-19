Returnal DLC: Multiplayer, infinite mode, release date… We take stock

It was one of the nice surprises of the last State of Play: Returnal, TPS rogue-lite signed Housemarque, is about to welcome a generous free DLC, including a multiplayer mode. A welcome new facet for this demanding shooter, where the slightest mistake can “lose” several hours of play. To find out how this addition can change the situation, here is all the information about it.

WHEN WILL RETURNAL ASCENSION BE RELEASED? FOR WHAT PRICE?

First the most important info: the update Returnal Ascension will arrive on March 22, 2022 for free on PlayStation 5, insofar as the TPS is a Sony exclusive (the Housemarque studio, developer of the title, was even acquired by the Japanese company in June 2021). In other words, if you already own Returnal, you don’t need to pay a single penny or go through the PS Store to enjoy it. The download should start automatically, unless your console is configured otherwise. We do not yet know the exact weight of the DLC, which should remain reasonable. The title weighed “a small” 56 GB when it was released.

WHAT REALLY CHANGES WITH THIS UPDATE?

The main addition of Returnal Ascension (in addition to a second game mode that we detail just below) is the arrival of a two-player online multiplayer mode. Yes, you can call on a second Selene if you feel the need. To take advantage of it, you will first have to enter a Chronosis portal – there is for example one at the start of the game, near the crash site – where it will be possible to create or join a public cycle. Of course, there is also the option of creating a private game to play with a friend. “Once connected, a Selene from another timeline will join your session” writing as well as Housemarque. For the whole adventure, the studio also speaks of “new levels, bosses and objects”.

The second game mode is called Tower of Sisyphus, designed to be infinite. The idea is very simple: climb as high as possible in the building and face the challenges locked inside. Each phase of the tower ends with a clash against “Algos” – probably a big boss – and the latter will grow in power as you climb. This game mode is therefore based on the challenge and surpassing oneself, but also the score. Sisyphus’ Tower even has a point multiplier on board, reducing if you take damage or remain idle. Housemarque finally mentions “optional routes”, “secrets”, even “unpublished narrative content” in the tower, allowing us to understand a little more the mysterious past of the heroine.

Multiplayer is an important addition to this update and deserves a few lines of attention. “In co-op mode the game works similar to single player,” writes Housemarque. With the difference that if the two companions move a little too far apart, a “binding” will bring them back to the same place. What’s more, if one of the players falls in battle, you will be able to revive them (but it takes a while). The studio also specifies that this mutual aid can be both continuous and one-off. Like Dark Souls, for example, Returnal now allows you to summon a friend at specific points – the famous Chronosis portals – to defeat a difficult boss. In this case, it is the part of the host that will benefit from the progress. Both players will however keep the reconnaissance logs as well as the xenoglyphs. The more you help other people, the higher your scout rank will increase. No further details on this rank at this time.

IS PLAYSTATION PLUS REQUIRED FOR MULTIPLAYER?

Unfortunately yes. In one of the images shared on the PlayStation Blog, Housemarque makes it clear that a “PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play online multiplayer”. As a reminder, this is a service that allows you to take advantage of the online features of many games but also a selection of PS4-PS5 titles offered each month. Sony offers until March 13 a reduction 25% off for 12 months at PS Plus.

SO, IS IT THE RIGHT TIME TO REBOOT RETURNAL?

Without a doubt, yes. Returnal is a demanding title that can get really tricky – and a bit frustrating – from time to time, and the multiplayer mode is clearly a good time to dive back into it. In addition, this addition remains well thought out, without being an ultimate easy mode to roll on the game, thanks to a help that can be activated continuously or only when it is deemed necessary. Not to mention the Tower of Sisyphus, which can serve as the ultimate challenge for those who have already completed Returnal. All with new story elements.