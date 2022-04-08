Returning team hopeful PS Plus extra members will ‘dare to try it’

Returnal’s managing director Illari Kuitinen is hopeful ps plus extra Members will “dare to try” the game when it rolls out to members as part of the service’s larger relaunch in June. talking to eurogamer After the PS5 exclusive Scoop Up Awards for Best Game, Audio Achievement, Best Music, Best Performer in Leading Role at last night’s BAFTA Game Awards, Kuitinen suggested what’s so great about subscription services.

“There are no hidden costs, it’s easy to get into if you want to,” he explained. As such, the Housemark employee hopes that customers will “dare to try it”. Kuitinen also praised for sharing for Sony: “Sony does [make] Some wise decision, like funding the game. Five years ago they started funding the game, they took a leap of faith.” Two months after the return…