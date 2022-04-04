Returning to the Thames, Oxford ends Cambridge dominance in men’s boat race

Long-serving coach Sean Bowden praised the “extremely powerful” energy of his Oxford men’s crew when they took their first boat race victory since 2017 on the event’s return to the River Thames.

The race returned to the capital for the first time in three years, with the 2020 edition being canceled and last April’s event held in the remote Great River Ouse.