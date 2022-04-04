Returning to the Thames, Oxford ends Cambridge dominance in men’s boat race

Long-serving coach Sean Bowden praised the “extremely powerful” energy of his Oxford men’s crew when they took their first boat race victory since 2017 on the event’s return to the River Thames.
The race returned to the capital for the first time in three years, with the 2020 edition being canceled and last April’s event held in the remote Great River Ouse.
Cambridge dominated before and after the coronavirus pandemic with wins in each of the last three races, but this was stopped by Bowden’s men, who finished the joint-third-fastest time in the event’s history at 16 minutes and 42 seconds. Went.
It gave Oxford head coach his 13th tideway win since starting in the role after the 1997 race and…
