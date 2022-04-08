‘Returns’ and ‘Unpacking’ win big at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

The 18th BAFTA Games Awards took place last night (April 7) – see the full list of winners below.

returnal was the night’s biggest winner, winning four of the eight it nominated for. The game won the trophy for Best Game as well as the award for Music and Audio Achievement, while voice actor Jen Perry won the award for Artist in a Lead Role for her portrayal as Selene Vasos.

In her acceptance speech at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, the actress thanked bafta For “recognizing artistry and incredible talent in the sports industry”.

“The actors dream of playing that kind of role to sink our teeth into. She’s a middle-aged woman, she’s a single mom and she’s courageous and strong. And despite her considerable loss and trauma, she never. ..