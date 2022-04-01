Revealed: The best pranks of April Fool’s Day 2022

The good, the bad, the ugly… April Fools’ Day pranks can come in many forms.

From belly-churning to aww-inducing, here’s your round-up of some of this year’s best (though some might argue the worst).

‘Beans mean… Veet-bix…?’

We Australians all grew up with clever marketing jingles that made us all think “beans mean heinz”.

The fact is, as childish as most of us are, they swapped a word or two from catchy tunes to linking beans to flatulence in order to impress our playmates.

So what is this magic? Heinz has partnered with Weet-Bix in a way that really shouldn’t have happened.

“We’re working hard with our friends at Heinz ANZ to create an even more convenient breaky option for Australians. Introducing. #BeansOnBix in a can! How do you make yours?” Posted on Veet-Bix…