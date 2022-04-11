Revenue Meets Estimates, Attrition Inches Up

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s revenue rose for the seventh straight quarter on order wins as clients continued to spend on digital services.

Revenue of India’s largest software services provider rose 3.5% over the preceding quarter to Rs 50,591 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 50,263.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue in dollar terms stood at $6,696 million, up 11.8%. In constant currency, it rose 3.2% sequentially.

The company posted 16.8% revenue growth for FY22, in line with its double-digit guidance.

TCS Q4 FY22 Highlights (QoQ)