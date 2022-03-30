Review: A mind-bending strong opening for ‘Moon Night’

Marvel and Disney+ continue to delight and amaze audiences with their series and upcoming Moon Knight The show streaming this Wednesday, March 30 is no exception. I was given a preview of the first four episodes last week with Partner Cosmic Circus Writers Brian Kitson And Anthony Flagg (linked at the end). Suffice to say, all three of us were very impressed with what we’ve seen so far. Oscar Isaac-Leading Marvel series.

[While I’ve tried to stay fairly spoiler-free in this review, there may be hints or suggestions of things that happen in the first four episodes of Moon Knight here. Mild warning at the most for what lies ahead.]

As I mentioned in some “First Impressions” posts on my twitter, Moon Knight Really came out swinging with one of the strongest openings ever…