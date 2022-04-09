Review: All Old Knives Gives Chris Pine a Totally Useful CIA Thriller

From your old school military-style action from last week Contractor, In this week’s old school political whodunit all old knivesChris Pine is building a mildly entertaining filmography of B-movie titles that gives him the chance to work in his movie-star charm, while also bringing in some fun costars to work with. He’ll be swimming in that Liam Neeson school of making movies any day now.

In this film, he plays veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham, who years ago was part of a team assigned to stop terrorists who intercepted a plane in Austria from killing their hostages. They failed in their assignment, and this failure haunts all the players after many years. In the present day, Pelham’s commanding officer (Lawrence Fishburne) accuses him of reopening…