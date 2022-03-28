Review: ‘federal’ talks race in double time

“This play is not like all my others,” writes Dominique Morisseau in a writer’s note to the screenplay for “Confederates.” The new play, about two black women living in different times but dealing with similar oppression, has many of the signatures of Morisseau’s work and still uses narrative techniques that are a departure for her. It makes sense then that “Confederates,” which opened at the Pershing Square Signature Theater on Sunday, seems like an elegant experiment, thoughtful and together, but not fully realizing its full potential.

“Confederates”, which was commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Penumbra Theatre, begins with Sandra (Michelle Wilson), a political science professor who has just found an objectionable photoshopped image of a slave… .