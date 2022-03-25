LATEST

Review: Harrowing Rescue Story Infinite Storm Offers Brutal but Authentic Character Study

Effectively on the heels of a female show in school shooting drama desperate hourStar Naomi Watts returns with another film apparently shot during the pandemic, but under wildly different circumstances. infinite storm Tells the true story of Palm Belles (Watts), who climbed Mount Washington in New Hampshire just as a giant blizzard was approaching. As a seasoned climber, Belles knew when the best time was to turn around and go home. But after an unfortunate accident that delayed her journey and, more importantly, the unexpected discovery of a stranded and nearly dead man (Billy Howell) on the way, wearing clothes not made for the storm, only at his feet. Tennis shoes and no supplies of his own, Bales is forced to use his search-and-rescue training to bring…

