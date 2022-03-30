Review: In Marvel's Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac Is Known As The Hero, The Dork And The God Of Egypt

Review: In Marvel’s Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac Is Known As The Hero, The Dork And The God Of Egypt

the first moments of Moon Knight Let us alert you that our protagonist, British gift shop worker Steven Grant (Oscar Isaacs), is a little unusual. Granted, “unusual” applies to most Marvel superheroes – Thor is a hebo demigod; Captain America is actually an old man trapped in the body of a young man; Guardians of the Galaxy includes a talking tree and a raccoon, who doesn’t like to be called a raccoon — but in Grant’s case, it all sounds more terrifying.

When he enters his apartment every night, he puts a strip of tape on the hinges of his door. Then, before going to bed, he chains one of his ankles—not in a strange way but in a confinement way. And instead of a rug or slippers, Grant has a mound of sand around his bed.

The sordid idea of ​​gritty sediment…


Read Full News