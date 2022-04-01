Review: ‘Morbius’ is the most confusing Marvel movie ever

With countless delays and loads of confusing commercials later, we can rejoice because we’re all left to see Sony’s that day. morbius was released in theatres. I feel like I can say with confidence that I was the person most (and probably only) excited to see morbius That’s what I know, and now I’ve finally seen it. I’m probably out of the theater for almost 30 minutes as I write this and all I have to say is – morbius It’s so, in fact, complicated and confusing. And it shouldn’t have been like this.

conceptually, morbius This is one of the best things Marvel has done since its release Nicolas Cage great work ghost driver, The film has some incredible foundation to build on top of a movie: a scientist with a disease that will soon kill him finds a cure, only to…