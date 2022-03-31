Review: ‘Morbius’? More like death. it’s just batty

Marvel’s latest hero is hard to explain. He is a man and yet a bat. No, not Batman. Let me try it again: He’s a day-walking vampire, but, no, he’s not the cool cat Blade. This man is good but also very bad. See, apparently he is facing an identity crisis and his film is equally in trouble.

“Morbius” is a forgettable, often laughable, entry in Sony’s attempt to fill in its Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe with a poorly edited, derivative time suck—pun intended.

It ruins much of the talent of Jared Leto, who is often left here, looking like the slang lead singer of a death metal band. It’s so confusing…