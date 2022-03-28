review of his best songs

He is quirky, funny, talented. Is Stephanie Joan Angelina Germanotta, known around the world as Lady Gaga , Few people know his story. He began to stand out during his teenage years, when he had to be harshly teased for being different from his peers. It is this difference that makes him famous today.

Dazzle with their costumes at each show and gain followers with each new song. Although for many it is synonymous with form, it is also devoted to content. Gaga writes her own songs and even He went on to write for other artists like Britney Spears or Fergie, what’s more, She sings, dances and plays, she also plays the piano, something she learned to do when she was very young, at the age of 4.