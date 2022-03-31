Review of Jared Leto’s Morbius

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius in Daniel Espinoza’s Morbius Photo , sony pictures

No one wants to watch a shoddy movie, but an untimely disaster can often be more interesting than something that’s just mediocre. morbius Falls into the latter category, a run-of-the-mill origin story that’s competently acted and professionally mounted, but mostly lifeless on screen—and more after two years of anticipation for its release. feels hopeless. Jared Leto gives a sufficiently creepy and contrarian look at the eponymous scientist, opposite a scene-chewing Matt Smith as his surrogate brother and occasional antagonist, while director Daniel Espinoza (Life) stages the action like his latest project, which is in the form of a series of classic horror films. The result is a soft, capable,…