Review of Jared Leto's Morbius

Review of Jared Leto’s Morbius

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius in Daniel Espinoza's Morbius

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius in Daniel Espinoza’s Morbius
Photo, sony pictures

No one wants to watch a shoddy movie, but an untimely disaster can often be more interesting than something that’s just mediocre. morbius Falls into the latter category, a run-of-the-mill origin story that’s competently acted and professionally mounted, but mostly lifeless on screen—and more after two years of anticipation for its release. feels hopeless. Jared Leto gives a sufficiently creepy and contrarian look at the eponymous scientist, opposite a scene-chewing Matt Smith as his surrogate brother and occasional antagonist, while director Daniel Espinoza (Life) stages the action like his latest project, which is in the form of a series of classic horror films. The result is a soft, capable,…


Read Full News