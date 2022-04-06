Review: Pssst: Dumbledore’s real secret is that the new Fantastic Beasts movie is deadly boring

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off/prequel/Whatever You Want is an undeniably smoldering love story built into Call-It.Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

the director David Yachtso

written by Steve Kloves based on a screenplay by JK Rowling

starring Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Mads Mikkelsen

classification PG; 144 minutes

opens in cinemas 15 April

“Is it possible for you to smell it? This stress?” So the supervillain asks the wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) to hurry the dogging wizard Dumbledore (Jude Law) to the latest Fantastic Beasts go round. And, for a brief moment, you can really feel the tension—emotional, sexual—between the film’s two ridiculously beautiful stars, who are given a quick opportunity to nakedly text what has been so far. Is …