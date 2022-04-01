Review: The Bad Guys is a fun animated heist movie for all ages. young witness

Bad Guys (PG, 100 Minutes)



I wasn’t familiar with Australian author Aaron Blabe’s book series, so this animated film adapted from his work was a pleasant surprise. It’s not a classic like the best of Disney or Pixar, but it is good, well-made entertainment.

the bad guys Set in one of those strange worlds where humans and animals (who are often human-sized and human-like) coexist.

Wolf (Sam Rockwell) in The Bad Guys. Image: DreamWorks Animation