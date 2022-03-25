Revolut Bank in Ireland: Here’s what you need to know

Irish customers can now open a full bank account with the money app Revolut.

East The company announced the move in the Irish banking sector.

It also comes as both KBC and Ulster Bank are set to exit the Irish market.

So what does this mean?

Customers who upgrade to Revolut Bank will have a secured deposit of up to €100,000 under the Guarantee Scheme.

It is covered by Lithuanian State Company Deposit and Investment Insurance, Where Revolut is Based For your Irish customers.

The €100,000 limit is for a single depositor across all their deposits.

For those who have multiple deposits with Revolut, a limit of €100,000 applies to the total amount.

But for people with joint accounts, the €100,000 limit applies to each person individually.

