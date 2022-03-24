Revolut begins operating as a bank in Ireland with protected deposits

LATEST

Revolut has officially started operating a bank in Ireland.

For the first time, the payments company is introducing protected deposit accounts – up to €100,000, protected under a deposit guarantee scheme.

Revolut Bank is now operating in 29 countries – the company offers customers the opportunity to be first in line when it starts offering banking products, including loans and credit cards.

The company said that the personal loan rates will start from 5.99% APR.

The UK-headquartered company has 1.7 million Irish customers, who now have the option to upgrade from ‘Revolut Payments’ to ‘Revolut Bank’.

The company said that the switch can be done in minutes through the mobile app.

It said the launch of Revolut Banking in Ireland “will offer a greater level of …

