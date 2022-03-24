Revolut launches deposit accounts in Ireland

Online financial platform Revolut is launching deposit accounts in Ireland.

Funds of clients up to €100,000 will be protected under the Lithuanian Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

The move to launch ‘Revolut Bank’ in Ireland comes before Ulster Bank and KBC withdrew from the Irish market, which has faced the prospect of transferring around 1.5 million customers to banks.

Last month, Revolut began offering personal loans.

A special bank license allows the company to provide limited banking services through its app.

“Launching the bank in Ireland will provide a greater level of security and confidence to our customers and help us launch many new products and services in the future,” said Joe Heneghan, CEO of Revolut Bank.

