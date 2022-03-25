LATEST

Revolut officially launches as a bank in Ireland as experts hail ‘great’ move

Revolut is officially launched as a bank in Ireland.

The company operates its European exclusive banking license in Ireland with the launch of deposit accounts today.

For customers in Ireland who upgrade to Revolut Bank for additional services, their deposits are now protected by a deposit guarantee scheme. Deposit protection up to €100,000 is guaranteed by the Lithuanian State Company Deposit and Investment Insurance.

According to a survey conducted by Revolut, 41% of Irish customers would deposit their salary into Revolut and 70% of customers said they would spend more through the app if they insure their deposits.

The upgrade process will take some time for customers…

Read Full News

