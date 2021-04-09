LATEST

Rhea Ripley confirms she wasn’t meant to be on WM37 and how plans changed

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rhea Ripley v Asuka really came together late

The RAW Women’s title match at WrestleMania 37 has certainly taken a few turns along the way.

Originally, Lacey Evans was meant to defeat Asuka at Elimination Chamber and set on a collision course with Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley v Asuka really came together late

WWE

Rhea Ripley v Asuka really came together late

Evans would fall pregnant and that caused WWE to pivot to Flair versus Asuka II at WrestleMania, which was a damn good substitute.

Then WWE prematurely suspended Flair believing she may be pregnant – which she wasn’t – and while she was off TV, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Flair made it back for WrestleMania with just under two weeks to spare, but WWE decided to move on and bring Rhea Ripley up to the main roster and instantly insert her into the title match.

Sources told Miracle that Ripley was originally meant to debut the night after WrestleMania and when we had a chance to speak to her this week, the former NXT champion confirmed she was not expecting to be on the card this weekend.

Rhea Ripley has asserted herself quickly on Monday Night RAW

WWE

Rhea Ripley has asserted herself quickly on Monday Night RAW

“To be honest, it was a real quick change,” Ripley said of being inserted into the match.

“It was something that I wasn’t really expecting, I didn’t expect to be on WrestleMania this year. It’s just something I didn’t really see happening.

“I was actually sitting in catering for a good month or two months. I can’t even remember, it felt like forever!

“But I was just sitting there eating away, watching the shows, biding my time trying to pick my best opportunity. And when Asuka faced Peyton [Royce] it was just the right day. They came to me like ‘yep, this is your time’ and I’m like ‘sweet!’

“I’m up for anything, I can do it, this is my one shot. I might as well go for it, that’s how this business goes.

“You have to take your shots, really shoot for the stars with them and do your best. People see that and then you end up with WrestleMania matches [laughs],” Ripley said.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had a fantastic opener at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had a fantastic opener at WrestleMania

The 24 year old competed on WrestleMania last year as she defended the NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair in the opener.

She was unsuccessful on that occasion but now she is primed to be a huge player on Monday Night Raw.

Watch RAW every Monday night on BT Sport and WrestleMania is this weekend! April 10 and 11, both nights are on the WWE Network and BT Sport

It’s WrestleMania week, so join the talkWRESTLING team for a huge Mania preview show! Hear Miracle’s exclusive interviews with 5x WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & the first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus “The Game” Triple H on why he doesn’t have a match this year, and WhatCulture’s Simon Miller joins us to break down the card. Enjoy!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top