Rhea Ripley confirms she wasn’t meant to be on WM37 and how plans changed

The RAW Women’s title match at WrestleMania 37 has certainly taken a few turns along the way.

Originally, Lacey Evans was meant to defeat Asuka at Elimination Chamber and set on a collision course with Charlotte Flair.

WWE Rhea Ripley v Asuka really came together late

Evans would fall pregnant and that caused WWE to pivot to Flair versus Asuka II at WrestleMania, which was a damn good substitute.

Then WWE prematurely suspended Flair believing she may be pregnant – which she wasn’t – and while she was off TV, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Flair made it back for WrestleMania with just under two weeks to spare, but WWE decided to move on and bring Rhea Ripley up to the main roster and instantly insert her into the title match.

Sources told Miracle that Ripley was originally meant to debut the night after WrestleMania and when we had a chance to speak to her this week, the former NXT champion confirmed she was not expecting to be on the card this weekend.

WWE Rhea Ripley has asserted herself quickly on Monday Night RAW

“To be honest, it was a real quick change,” Ripley said of being inserted into the match.

“It was something that I wasn’t really expecting, I didn’t expect to be on WrestleMania this year. It’s just something I didn’t really see happening.

“I was actually sitting in catering for a good month or two months. I can’t even remember, it felt like forever!

“But I was just sitting there eating away, watching the shows, biding my time trying to pick my best opportunity. And when Asuka faced Peyton [Royce] it was just the right day. They came to me like ‘yep, this is your time’ and I’m like ‘sweet!’

“I’m up for anything, I can do it, this is my one shot. I might as well go for it, that’s how this business goes.

“You have to take your shots, really shoot for the stars with them and do your best. People see that and then you end up with WrestleMania matches [laughs],” Ripley said.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had a fantastic opener at WrestleMania

The 24 year old competed on WrestleMania last year as she defended the NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair in the opener.

She was unsuccessful on that occasion but now she is primed to be a huge player on Monday Night Raw.

