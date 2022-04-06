Rhinovirus symptoms: HSE advises people with cough, runny nose and sore throat to stay at home

Swarms of people across Ireland are suffering from cough and sniffles, but keep returning negative antigen tests and believe they are safe to continue with their daily routines.

But while you may not have COVID-19, you may have rhinovirus – the virus responsible for the common cold – and advice remains that you should not go about your daily business while displaying symptoms.

The official HSE advisory states: “The symptoms of a cold can be similar to the symptoms of COVID-19. Do not go to work or send your child to school or crche with a cold.

“You can go back to work, school or crche when your symptoms are gone for 48 hours.”

But how do you know if you have a cold? Here you all…