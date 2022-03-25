LATEST

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s brother Joe gives update on star’s health crisis after she’s rushed to hospital for surgery

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, gave an update on the star’s health crisis after being taken to the hospital for “emergency” surgery.

Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia, 21, on Thursday posted a photo of her mother in a hospital bed with a mask on.

Teresa Giudice was taken to hospital for emergency surgery on Thursdaycredit: Instagram / Gia Giudice
Her brother Joe reveals she is now home and doing 'fantastic'

Her brother Joe reveals she is now home and doing ‘fantastic’credit: bravo

Jia wrote in the caption along with the photo, “Aisi Fauji I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you @teresagiudice.”

Teresa’s brother Joe exclusively told The Sun that his sister had been discharged from the hospital.

Joe said: “She’s doing great. She’s home now.

“She’ll share what happened soon.”

