RIAANSH : LOVE AND BETRAYAL . Episode 1

Introduction

Hey guys 👦☺its me Abhay . I have decided to start a fan fiction on imm2 . This is completely my idea

Points

1) All the characters would be same we saw in main show .

2) the characteristics of characters have changed.

3) I will include some imaginative places and I will add other characters as well .

I wish you will all enjoy

So let’s begin

Episode 1 :

Who’s the ghost

The episode starts with 2 best friends coming out of college, laughing

Seejal : oh riddhima, class was fun .

Riddhima: yes , it was .

Seejal : riddhu, i never thought a fraidy girl like you will take forensic science

Riddhu: i am not scared anymore , one event of my life changed me into a tough riddhima

Seejal : but you will not speak about that event, will you ?

The friends were walking when one of their college friend screamed ” Ah ! 😱😨😨 is it a corpse ? ”

Riddhima: what a corpse , in our college sports ground ?

Riddhima went near to the corpse and sees that corpse was brutually cut . Riddhima thinks it cant be a suicide, it has tobe murder ”

Seejal : even if it is murder , we can’t find because we are not police .

Riddhima: but i know a police who could help us .

Seejal: who ?

Scene changes , a old port ( where old ships are there ) is shown

Two man are fighting….

man 1 : tell me the truth or else you will regret

man 2 : i will never , i am loyal to my boss .

Man 1 : you don’t know who i am ? I am inspector Ajay , i just listen to one and that is my boss’ orders only .

Man 2 : you can’t find my boss , because he appears at his will and disappear at his will because he is ” Ghost ” ( an evil laughter )

Inspector Ajay was going to hand cuff that criminal but someone shoot that criminal from back . Ajay searched nearby to know who shoot the criminal. And he was something written in blood ” Ghost ”

Episode ends

Precap : Riddhima meets ajay and tells her about corpse found in her college. They both saw something in cctv footage.

How did you like the first episode

1) who is ajay ?

2) who is his boss?

3) who is ghost ?

4) how do ajay knows Riddhima

5) what is Riddhima secret

6) how did that corpse reached in college ground .

Join with me to know answers , wait for next episode.

Till then, think as much as you can