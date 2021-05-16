RIAANSH : LOVE AND BETRAYAL . Episode 1

Introduction
Hey guys 👦☺its me Abhay . I have decided to start a fan fiction on imm2 . This is completely my idea
Points
1) All the characters would be same we saw in main show .
2) the characteristics of characters have changed.
3) I will include some imaginative places and I will add other characters as well .
I wish you will all enjoy
So let’s begin
Episode 1 :
Who’s the ghost
The episode starts with 2 best friends coming out of college, laughing
Seejal : oh riddhima, class was fun .
Riddhima: yes , it was .
Seejal : riddhu, i never thought a fraidy girl like you will take forensic science
Riddhu: i am not scared anymore , one event of my life changed me into a tough riddhima
Seejal : but you will not speak about that event, will you ?
The friends were walking when one of their college friend screamed ” Ah ! 😱😨😨 is it a corpse ? ”
Riddhima: what a corpse , in our college sports ground ?
Riddhima went near to the corpse and sees that corpse was brutually cut . Riddhima thinks it cant be a suicide, it has tobe murder ”
Seejal : even if it is murder , we can’t find because we are not police .
Riddhima: but i know a police who could help us .
Seejal: who ?
Scene changes , a old port ( where old ships are there ) is shown
Two man are fighting….
man 1 : tell me the truth or else you will regret
man 2 : i will never , i am loyal to my boss .
Man 1 : you don’t know who i am ? I am inspector Ajay , i just listen to one and that is my boss’ orders only .
Man 2 : you can’t find my boss , because he appears at his will and disappear at his will because he is ” Ghost ” ( an evil laughter )
Inspector Ajay was going to hand cuff that criminal but someone shoot that criminal from back . Ajay searched nearby to know who shoot the criminal. And he was something written in blood ” Ghost ”
Episode ends
Precap : Riddhima meets ajay and tells her about corpse found in her college. They both saw something in cctv footage.
How did you like the first episode
1) who is ajay ?
2) who is his boss?
3) who is ghost ?
4) how do ajay knows Riddhima
5) what is Riddhima secret
6) how did that corpse reached in college ground .
Join with me to know answers , wait for next episode.
Till then, think as much as you can