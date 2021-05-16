RIAANSH : LOVE AND BETRAYAL . Episode 2

Introduction

Episode 2 :

Clock changes the game

The episode starts with Ajay at the gun 🔫 point of Angre .

2 days earlier .

Ajay sees the ” ghost ” word written in blood . He says , this blood looks real and it is flowing it means someone have written it here , but who ? And if ghost is the boss , then what kind of deal was her carrying here , strange very strange.

He went to his house ( small house 🏠)he sees a shadow sitting on his house chair when he was going to ask

Ajay : who are you .

( that shadow figure came to light )

Ajay : riddhima, is it you .

Riddhima : Aww ! So you got scared.

Ajay : why did you come here ?

riddhima : i need your lab , to find about a corpse.

Ajay : a corpse, am i the first person today whom brain you will eat .

Riddhima : its not joke .

Riddhima shows him the photo .

Ajay : who is she ?

Riddhima : she is noor , our classmate .

Ajay : did she have enemity with someone

Riddhima: no she didn’t have any enemity with someone, she is a simple girl who stands for truth .

Ajay : good people always dies but this girl has been killed by an assassin.

Riddhima: how do you know , why it cant be thief

Ajay : the cut on her neck is sliced by Bowie knife 🔪and only assassin use such type of knife , moreover that assassin must be very strong.

Riddhima : no assassin could be stronger than me .

Ajay : i want i card , mobile, house address of noor and i will find out everything .

Riddhima leaves there by giving all details to ajay and Ajay gets on his work to analyse.

Seejal : woh ! You know inspector Ajay , the person who earned so much award for his bravery but how do you know him

Riddhima: you could call him a silver lining who brought me from dark clouds of my past .

Riddhima gets a WhatsApp message

” meet at your college road ”

At evening ( scene 2 )

Riddhima: i have si many questions.

Ajay : i have so many answers .

Ajay continues his point :-

1) Noor ( that girl ) she lives outskit of your college, it means whatever could have happened , haven in this road

2) The mobile was switched off, so gps system didn’t worked

3) no money or jewellery was taken.

Ajay: with this point i think , noor is killed by an assassin, not a thief or normal criminal.

Riddhima : you are genius Ajay , but how will we come to know about what happened here .

Ajay : smiles , now only you told me smart , he shows , cctv footage of that road ( in his phone ) .

Riddhima : where did you get this footage.

Ajay points to local cctv camera .

Ajay shows the cctv footage to riddhima.

Episode ends

Precap : – Riddhima sees the cctv footage and says i got to know who could be the assassin. And we could do forensic scans . Ajay asks : ok , riddhima, we are doing, but where are the parents of noor , why don’t they came to get their daughter body

