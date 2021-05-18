RIAANSH : LOVE AND BETRAYAL . Episode 4

Introduction

Hey guys, hello . Thanks for the support you have shown . So your comments have inspired me to write next episode.

Episode 3 – https://www.tellyupdates.com/riaansh-love-and-betrayal-episode-3/

Points

1) All the characters would be same we saw in main show .

2) the characteristics of characters have changed.

3) I will include some imaginative places and I will add other characters as well .

I wish you will all enjoy

Episode 4 :

THE GHOST PLAN REVEALED

The episode starts with someone entering a room at VR MANSION.

Angre : you called me boss ?

Vansh : yes Angre, I want to talk with you about our loss in deals . I think that people are forgetting the fear of ghost/mine ?

Angre : no boss , why do you think so .?

Vansh : we are having a continuous loss of deals . 1) 3 days before our deal got cancelled because of Ajay. 2) Ragini stole my antique rifles and gold bricks 3) Ragini backstabed me .

Angre : i know boss, but we could actually recover everything but we need a plan to start .

Vansh : let’s start with the death game of inspector Ajay, because he could be biggest obstacle for us.

Angre : but ajay is very intelligent and clever.

Vansh : if he is clever, then i am cleverer . Angre listen, i have a plan….

Scene 2

Ajay to himself : I got a nice opportunity to know ghost but I missed it. And now I don’t know who is ghost and where he is . Who is that woman who killed noor, trafficked illegal rifles and gold bricks, and how did she knew ghost . Whatever, it may be the i will reveal all the truth within 4 days before my sir returns to India again .

Scene 3

Riddhima and Seejal are driving 🚗car .

Seejal : riddhu, where are we going ?

Riddhima : we are going to l’horloge shop to know about that watch .

Seejal: how could we find anything in a shop .

Riddhima : chill ! The l’horloge is a big shop, and a big shop always notes 📝addresse , contact number and all details about its customers.

Seejal : Riddhu, if that woman is murderer , then why would she put real addresse , real name or phone number in shop content.

Riddhima : nice question, seeju , but a big shop also has 24×7 cctv , so atleast we could get the photo of that woman.

They reached the showroom and they went to the shop and asked the manager to see the cctv of 7 days before .

Seejal : how did you said 7 days , not another date .

Riddhima: its because. The inscription on the ring looked polished and this lustre remains for 7to 10 days .

They saw the cctv footage and saw the woman . Riddhima takes photo of that woman who killed woman .

Scene 4 :

Angre sees a photo frame in vansh room . Angre says : this photo is of yours and ragini ? Why did you kept it here till now ”

Vansh : it’s because, this photo reminds me of the cheat of Ragini , the theft of my rifles and gold bricks.

( the photo of ragini is same who killed noor . The photo of noor murderer and the photo of ragini is same , did ragini killed noor ? )

Scene 5

Ajay looks at the information of ghost and its deals . Ajay says ” if , ghost is doing a new deal then i could catch him ” .

Scene 6

Riddhima and Seejal were discussing about that noor murderer photo .

Seejal : even if we got her photo how will we catch her ?

Riddhima: we know

1) that woman photo. 2) we have evidence against her. 3) we know her identity so in this way we could black mail her that ” meet us , or we will tell everything to police .”

Seejal: but , how will we black mail her , we don’t have her contact no.

Riddhima : a poster can do more thing than us .

Seejal : what , we will make a wanted poster of her .

Riddhima : not wanted poster, instead threatened poster for her …

Precap:- someone calls ajay and frantically says ” i know about the reality of ghost , and i know where he is , he is after me , please save me or he will kill me “

Episode ends .

So how did you liked the episode . Are you felling thrilled ?

1) so ragini and noor murderer are same ?

2) Why did she backstabed vansh ?

3) who is that person who called Ajay ? .

Wait for a deadly duel comming in next episode

Thank, take care , bye