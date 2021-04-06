RiAnah #Happily (N)Ever After.! #Part – 4 – Telly Updates

Hello
I am back with update
Riddhima reached to mall and soon she found out gift shop and she went inside to search for gift option and soon she found one and later she even found out something interesting for couple and she immediately remembered Rehan and Siya and with wink she decided to buy one for them and soon she sorted everything and went to counter to getting it wrapped as well as for bill.
And soon everything get sorted and she paid for it and get both gift and started moving towards parking and she get settleed in car and was about to move to cafe but suddenly a black Mercedes passed by her car hitting her car’s wing mirror and next moment wing mirror was lying in floor and Riddhima’s anger reached to next level and she immediately stepped out and looked behind and found Mercedes parked few blocks away from her and next moment without thinking much she closed door of her car without taking out car key and rushed to that car and owner of car was talking with someone over phone so she knocked rather to say banged on window and next moment glass rolled down and next moment forgetting everything she get lost in dark black orbs looking at her with shocking expression (any guess who is there in car ) and before Riddhima can come out of her trance person from car came out and he immediately grabbed her into his arms in tight hug and forgetting everything even Riddhima too responded to his hug and feeling her hands over him he spoke
Person: Finally, I found you, I knew you’re alive and…
And this brought back Riddhima to reality and she immediately pushed him with all her stamina and shouted on him
Riddhima: What the hell was that? How dare you touch me like that? Who are you and who have given you right to touch someone like this?
Person: Riddhima I am Vansh, your Vansh…
Riddhima: What? How and when you became my Vansh? And just because you don’t want to compensate for damage you’ve done to my car you’re pulling of such cheap tricks but I am telling you, Mr. Not mine Vansh I’ll not spare you.
Vansh: I don’t even want to be spared.
Riddhima: What?
But by now Vansh have concluded Riddhima is denying to identify him cause she is still angry at him so he just kneel down on his knees and holding Riddhima’s hand he spoke
Vansh: Riddhima, I am sorry, I know I was wrong back then but I already have suffered so much so please don’t be stubborn and please forgive me and come back in my life. (So any idea what happened back then? )
And Riddhima was taken aback by this man’s behavior and somewhat she even felt scared of him so freed herself from him and run to her own car thinking to save herself instead of getting compensation.
And here Vanhs concluded that Riddhima is not ready to forgive him so easily so instantly he vowed to win her back by hook or crook so he started following her and soon he saw her smacking her own face.
And here Riddhima tried opening door but then she realised she have locked car without taking key and mobile and now her mobile is ringing inside and she is not able to open door and she smacked her hand and murmurs
“How can I do such silly mistake? “
And Vansh who is right behind her heard her and in his intense voice he answered her question
Vansh: “May be, because you’re so much lost in my thoughts. “
And listening to him Riddhima’s heartbeats fasten then usual and she felt heat on her face and thanks to her open hair waving hair strands else by now her blush pink cheeck will give another reason to Vansh to tease her and even she too is surprised with such effect of his on her body but controlling it she turned and with angry glares she replied
Riddhima: Half true you’re right it’s because of you but not because I lost in your thoughts but because you have cause damage to my car and now I’ll be late for meeting and my phone is also inside.
And suddenly her voice started cracking and few tears made space in her eyes but she controlled by sniffing her nose and in barely audible voice she continue
Riddhima: And because of you I might miss meeting and I even don’t have phone with me so won’t be able to inform it to Rehan and I want to call Siya to know whereabouts of her but that too won’t be possible.
And Vansh was listening to her and listening to name Siya his eyes sparked and his usual calm voice he replied
Vansh: You can call from my mobile and I’ll drop you wherever you want to go and I’ll even compensate for damage too.
And after thinking for a while Riddhima find it more appropriate then to keep continue fight with him so she just nodded at him and Vansh forwarded his mobile to her and she dialled Rehan’s number and immediately Rehan answered it (Riddhima was so much engrossed in her thought process that she didn’t even noticed that after entering number Rehan’s name was there on screen indicating this number is already saved on this mobile)
And as soon as Rehan answered call, before person from this side can say anything Rehan said
“Hey Vansh, I was there for meeting but I’d to leave as my nephew is missing and I need to search him. “
And as soon as words registered in Riddhima’s mind she loose her consciousness and fainted immediately and luckily Vansh was standing right behind her so immediately catch her in his arms and got surprise what just happened on call but first he put unconscious Riddhima on back seat then he checked his dail list and seeing Rehan’s number he was bit surprised but still he wants to know what he told to her so he dailed again.
Phew…
I was typing after so long so it was kinda long update for me actually I typed all 3 book’s update so may be to it was to much for me anyway I was not updating cause my final semester internal exam were going on back then and report submission was there so was along with job so I don’t get time and sorry for not informing back then.
Last but not least final exam put on hold so back in action with updates will be waiting to know all of your feedback.
And hope everyone is safe.
And humble request stay home and stay safe my virtual family and I missed you all so much and most probably today I’ll try to reply to each of your comments.
