RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 58) – Telly Updates

Episode starts with…
ANGRE: Ishani, how did you come here?
ISHANI: Angre, I saw you and riddhima going out. Bhai has instructed me not to allow you to go out. So, I thought to follow you.
ANGRE: Ishani, why did you do this?
ISHANI: Angre, I’m happy that I followed you. That’s why, I was able to save you..
ANGRE: Vansh, start the car. We’ll take her to the hospital..
VANSH: Ok.. Come fast..
Saying so, vansh goes. Angre lifts ishani in his arms and goes along with riddhima..
HOSPITAL:
The doctors were treating ishani. Angre, vansh and riddhima were waiting outside the ICU. The doctor comes out..
VANSH: Doctor, what happened? Is she fine?
DOCTOR: She is in danger zone. We are planning for an operation. Give us one hour time. We’ll try our best..
ANGRE: Doctor, please do something..
DOCTOR: Don’t worry.. We’ll try our best to save her..
Saying so, the doctor leaves..
Vansh looks at ishani from outside and cries..
ANGRE: Vansh, I need to speak with you..
VANSH: Tell me..
ANGRE: Come with me..
Saying so, he takes vansh outside the hospital..
VANSH: Tell me, angre ..
ANGRE: Vansh, Do you believe me?
VANSH: Angre, what happened to you? You are not only my friend. You are the only person in this world, who understood me and believed me and supported me throughout my life. In that case, how do you ask such questions?
ANGRE: Vansh, just answer me.. Do you believe me?
VANSH: More than myself.. Now, tell me..
ANGRE: Vansh, ishani loves me. Please vansh, don’t mistake me.. Even when ishani proposed me, I rejected her proposal. The first reason behind my decision was you. I just thought, what will you think about me, if you come to know about this? Moreover, I thought that it was just an attraction. I even told her about this. She tried her best to make me understand her love. But, I didn’t accept that. The first thing that stopped me is you.. I never understood her love. I again and again rejected her love.. Now, I understood her love.. It was not an attraction. She really loves me that she was even ready to die for me. She risked her own life to save me. Today, she took that bullet for me. She, without even thinking about herself, her family, her friends, risked her own life. Today, she is in this state only because of me.
Just then, riddhima comes there and overhears their conversation..
ANGRE: She proved her love and now, I understood her love. Today, even I’m afraid of losing her. For the first time, I’m having this feeling, I’m wrong. Yes vansh. I love her… I love ishani..The first person in this world to hear this is you. Yes vansh, I didn’t even tell her. I’m telling you this because I want you to stop this marriage.. When she opens her eyes, I want her to be stress free. Because, these three days she was not happy. I know that she cried a lot because of me. These three days, I was the reason for her tears. I don’t want to see anymore tears from her eyes. I want to see her happiness. So, please vansh. Please, stop this marriage… I promise you that I’ll take care of ishani throughout my life. I will always keep her happy..please vansh.. Will you accept my love? Will you stop this marriage? You were always there with me in all my decisions.. I need your support in my love too..
Just then, riddhima gets a call and she goes..
VANSH: Angre, I already know about this? One day, I heard ishani speaking with riddhima. I came to know about her proposal and your rejection.. On that day I decided to help my sister in her love. Because, I know that none will suit her than my friend.
ANGRE: Vansh ..
VANSH: Yes.. I accepted her love and was waiting for your proposal..
ANGRE: Then, I hate ..
VANSH: It was all my plan. I thought that jealousy will bring out your love. Vihaan is my friend. Even he knows about your love story. We both planned and did this drama. We expected that you’ll stop this engagement. But, you didn’t. Actually, we both were afraid, whether our plan will fail? But, finally you yourself realised your love. Even I knew that she was not happy with this marriage. I even saw her crying.. But, I controlled myself. I thought that those tears as the key for your heart..
Angre, wipes his tears and hugs him..
ANGRE: Thank you vansh.. Thank you so much.. Now, I’m waiting for ishani to open her eyes..
VANSH: Don’t worry. Nothing will happen to her.. Finally, a good thing happened because of that aryan..
ANGRE: Oh No !!
VANSH: What happened?
ANGRE: Aryan has escaped. I totally forgot about him. Now, he is very dangerous.. He’ll go to any extent to win.. What will we do now?
VANSH: Don’t worry. He can’t go out and roam on the road. Because, I have informed aadhvik about aryan. He has informed the entire city Police force. Now, he is the most wanted criminal in this city. They have also informed all the news channels and they have published the news too. So, whoever sees him, they’ll immediately inform us.. He must be hidden somewhere. He can’t hide for a longer time. But, we have to be careful till that.. Ok, You go inside. I’ll come within 5 minutes..
ANGRE: Ok ..
Saying so, he goes..
VANSH: ( thinking) Aryan, last time you escaped. But, this time you can’t escape from me. But, where are you?
