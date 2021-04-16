RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 61) – TMT Updates

Hello guys,

Thanks all on your immense response. Please, do hold supporting me like this..

Episode begins with…

Vansh sees riddhima crying and comes close to her. Riddhima notices him and goes away ignoring him. Simply then, uma calls vansh. So, he goes..

DAY 8…

Vansh involves the hospital and sees angre caring for ishani. Seeing them, he smiles.

VANSH: Angre, the place is riddhima? Even whereas coming, I didn’t see her anyplace.

ANGRE: Vansh, is she not in the home? She will not be right here. I believed she was there.

VANSH: No angre. I’m coming from dwelling. She will not be there. I believed she was right here..

ISHANI: Bhai, simply name her…

ANGRE: Wait, I’ll name her..

Saying so, he calls riddhima. However, she didn’t choose his name.

VANSH: What occurred?

ANGRE: She will not be selecting.

VANSH: ( considering) If she will not be selecting his name then, she should be upset. I even noticed her crying final evening.

VANSH: Angre, you be with ishani. I’ll maintain this.. As soon as I discover her, I’ll inform you.

ANGRE: Okay.. However, watch out..

Vansh leaves.

Saying so, he comes out. Simply then, he recieves name from aryan.

ARYAN: Vansh, are you looking riddhima? I do know the place she is? Don’t get panic. I didn’t kidnap her. Really, it’s she who got here in the hunt for her loss of life. When she is away from you then, it’s a jackpot for me. In that case, how will I miss this opportunity. However, she will not be with me. I do know the place she is. If I do know her place then, how will she be protected? Proper, she will not be with me however, she is trapped by me. This time it’s she, who got here and fell into my lure.

VANSH: Aryan, the place she is?

ARYAN: I received’t inform..However, at this time it will likely be a blast!! You made an enormous mistake. Now, I’m on this stage due to you. I couldn’t come out of this place. Police is looking me in all places. Earlier than I get caught, I’ll kill her. This shall be your life’s greatest loss. I need see you in that state. It’s going to occur. You’ve got solely 20 minutes left. Will you discover her? Or, will you save her? Are you able to do each on this twenty minutes? I don’t assume so…

He laughs and cuts the decision..

Vansh thinks for 2 minutes.

He instantly calls uma and asks her about riddhima.

UMA: No, she will not be right here. Is all the things superb?

VANSH: Mother, you name riddhima. I’ll be on line. If she attends the decision then, put the decision in convention. Don’t inform her about me. Simply ask, the place is she?

UMA: Okay ..

Saying so, she calls riddhima. Riddhima attends her name. She connects the decision with vansh’s name.

RIDDHIMA: Aunty, inform me…

UMA: Riddhima, the place are you?

RIDDHIMA: Aunty, I’m in my home.

UMA: Why did you go there? Why haven’t you inform me? I used to be looking you.

RIDDHIMA: Sorry, aunty..

UMA: Okay, eat quick …

Saying so, she cuts the decision. Vansh too cuts his name.

Vansh begins his automotive..

VANSH: Why did she go there now? Has she turn out to be mad? What number of instances will I inform her that it’s not protected for her to exit? Now, I’ve solely 10 minutes left and this visitors… Oh my God!!

Vansh involves AR Mansion. He will get down from the automotive and walks. Simply then, he notices that the gate is locked.

VANSH: How is that this gate locked? Riddhima mentioned that she is right here. However, how is that this gate locked? He calls riddhima repeatedly. However, all his calls had been left unanswered. I’ve to verify, whether or not she is inside?

Saying so, he shouts calling her identify. He shouts repeatedly. However, he didn’t hear any reply.

VANSH: Now, I’ve solely 5 minutes left. The place is she now? I feel, she will not be inside..

Simply then, he sees riddhima coming exterior.

VANSH: Why did you lock this gate? Open it..

RIDDHIMA: I didn’t lock.

VANSH: ( considering) Then, it should be aryan’s plan.. However, why did he lock this gate. It means, he doesn’t need anybody to go in. However, why? Then, there should be one thing inside the home. I need to first get in. However, how? I can’t climb this gate. Now, I’ve solely 3 minutes left..

He thinks for a second..He takes an enormous stone from the highway and hits the lock. He tries arduous to interrupt the lock. In the meantime he will get his hand injured. However, nonetheless he tries. Lastly, the lock breaks.. He will get in. Riddhima notices his injured hand and comes ahead however then, she backs off. Vansh, notices this..

VANSH: What occurred to her? Even after seeing my hand, she is calm. By the way in which, I couldn’t discover something hazard right here. However, why did aryan known as me? What’s his plan? Simply then, he notices…

PRECAP: Vansh slaps riddhima…

Do remark your views and options if any to be made…

The put up RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 61) appeared first on TMT Updates.