RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 67)

Hi guys,

Thank you all fora your immense response. Please, do keep supporting me like this..

Episode begins with..

Vansh and everyone notices the masked man’s shoes.

SEJAL: Bhai, save me.. What are you all doing?

VANSH: Sejal, don’t worry. Nothing will happen to you. He won’t do anything to you. Look at his shoes first..

Sejal sees the shoes..

VANSH: Sejal ..

SEJAL: Bhai, you don’t worry. I’ll handle this..

Saying so, sejal twists the person’s hand. Riddhima snatches the knife. Ishani and sia removes his mask.

It was Kabir. Sejal punches him rapeatedly..

SEJAL: How dare you? I won’t spare you today.

Kabir shouts in pain. The other girls also hits him. Vansh and angre laughs at him.

KABIR: Idiots, I’m shouting in pain. You both are laughing at me. What a friends you are?

VANSH: What did we do?

ANGRE: You are getting the reward for your actions. What did we do in this?

SEJAL: Still you were able to speak? Now just watch my actions. Riddhima, sia and ishani, you all move away.

The trio moves a bit. Sejal punches him and makes him fall. Kabir falls on the floor. Befor he could get up, sejal jumps and sits on him.

KABIR: My God!!

He shouts in pain. All the five laugh at him.

SEJAL: How was my fight?

KABIR: Am I still alive? I couldn’t believe that I’m still speaking. I think you have increased ten kilos. What a weight!

Sejal again jumps and sits on him..

VANSH: Sejal.. Sejal.. Let him be alive for some more days..

ANGRE: Sejal, leave him.

Sejal gets up.

VANSH: Idiot, get up..

KABIR: Donkeys, can’t you see my state. Even I want to stand. But, I couldn’t. This hippopotamus broke my bones.

SEJAL: What!! I won’t leave you.

Saying so, she was about to jump on him but, riddhima stops her.

KABIR: Riddhima, just take that Buffalo and go from here.

VANSH: Kabir, really your mouth is your biggest enemy. When it comes to sejal, it’s better you keep your mouth shut.

KABIR: Idiot, stop all your advice and help me to get up..

Vansh and angre helps him to get up. They both laugh at him..

KABIR: My God! This girl completely broke my back. I think, I have to take bedrest for atleast for a month.

ANGRE: Who asked you to do all this?

KABIR: I thought to do a small prank with her. It landed up me in this situation.

VANSH: I have a better idea for you.

KABIR: Are you going to suggest any doctor for me?

VANSH: No.. Better you throw this brain out from your head.

Saying so, both vansh and angre laughs..

Kabir was about to leave.

ANGRE: Now where are you going?

KABIR: I won’t stay here along with this devil. I’m going to the hospital.

VANSH: At least take this and go.

Saying so, he gives his face mask. All the six laughs..

Kabir gets it.

KABIR: Idiots..

Saying so, he goes..

DAY 9, 11.00pm..

VANSH: Angre, you go and sleep. I’m not going to sleep. I don’t want to be careless.

ANGRE: I too don’t want to sleep. Because, I’m going to support my friend. My decision is final.

VANSH: Anyhow, you won’t listen to me. Do whatever you want.

DAY 10, 10.00am..

Vansh and angre didn’t sleep. Whole night, they were awake.

VANSH: Angre, today is an important day for us. I have a plan. Just do as per my plan. I need your support.

ANGRE: Don’t worry. Angre will always be with vansh.

Vansh smiles. He explains his plan.

ANGRE: Vansh, don’t you think that this is risk. I know. But, this is the only option.

Saying so, he goes.

Aryan was noticing all this from that tall building.

ARYAN: What is this vansh speaking so seriously? Whatever it may be, I want vansh to go out. Only then, I’ll be able to execute my plan. Their unity is their strength. I’m going to break that first. I’ll make each of you to run in different direction. You won’t even be able to help each other here.

10.30am ..

Vansh takes riddhima out of the house.

VANSH: I want you all to stay connected through this bluetooth.

Saying so, he gives four bluetooth to each.

SEJAL: Bhai, for riddhima ..

VANSH: She won’t have any communication device with her.

ISHANI: But bhai, where are you taking her?

VANSH: I won’t tell. This is only for our good. You will meet her only by today night.

Sia, ishani and sejal hugs riddhima ..

ANGRE: Riddhu, don’t worry. We all will be with you..

Saying so, he hugs her..

Vansh and riddhima sits in the car. Vansh blindfolds her.

RIDDHIMA: Vansh, what are you doing?

VANSH: I don’t want anyone to know the place where you are going to be, including you. I have reason for all this. But, I’ll tell you later..

Saying so, he drives the car. Aryan, who was watching all this gets angry..

ARYAN: Now, where is this vansh taking her. I didn’t expect this. Let me first execute my plans for others. I’ll somehow catch this riddhima, later. But, I think that still angre is there. So, I have to be careful.

Saying so, he gets down from the building..

On the other hand, vansh locks riddhima in a room. The room door has an alphabetical lock system. Vansh types the password and locks the door.

Meanwhile, sia recieves a call from an unknown number. The person who spoke says that her mother met with an accident. She’s been admitted in the hospital. The person asks her to come immediately to ABC hospital.

Sia immediately informs angre about it.

ANGRE: Sia, vansh asked us not to go anywhere. Please, don’t go. Let me first check whether the call is true?

SIA: No, angre. I can’t wait and take any risk. I’ll go and inform you. You be here. Please allow me.

Saying so, she leaves without even listening to him. Sejal runs behind her. Sia gets an auto and goes. Sejal who ran behind her stands in the road. She was about to go into the house. Just then, a speeding car comes and hits her.

SEJAL: Bhaaaiiii ..

She shouts and faints.

Angre and ishani hearing her voice comes out and finds her injured badly and lying in an unconscious state.

ANGRE: Sejal, open your eyes.. Sejal.. Sejal..

ISHANI: Angre, you first take her to the hospital.

Angre takes her to the hospital. While, ishani stays at home.

On the other hand vansh removes riddhima’s blindfold through the window after locking the door.

RIDDHIMA: Vansh, which place is this.

VANSH: Riddhima, I won’t tell anything to you now. For another 13 hour, you should be here. Give me your phone. There won’t be any communicating device with you. Don’t think about anything. Just trust me. I’ll come here by night 12.00am to take you out. Till then, don’t make any try to get out from here. The door is locked. Only I know the password. So, don’t try any unnecessary things and waste your energy.

Saying so, he was about to leave..

RIDDHIMA: Vansh, one second. I don’t know whether I’ll be alive tomorrow. I don’t want anyone to get into any trouble because of me. My only wish is if I’m alive then, all our friends and family should also be with me. Promise me that you’ll fulfill my wish. Nothing should happen to them too.

Vansh promises her..

RIDDHIMA: This promise includes you too. I know that tomorrow you are going to abroad. I don’t know, whether you’ll be with me or not. But, I want you to live. I don’t want you to put yourself into any danger thinking to save me..

VANSH: Riddhima, do you remember, tomorrow is your birthday. I’ll return all your friends and family to you safely by today 12.00am. They’ll be with you and celebrate your birthday.This will be my gift for you. Trust me.. I promise..

RIDDHIMA: Vansh, does this promise includes you too? Will you be with me? Not only for my birthday..

VANSH: Only God knows that..

Saying so, he leaves the place.

VR MANSION..

Ishani was alone in the house. Just then, aryan comes there and kidnaps her. She tries to escape but she couldn’t. Meanwhile, sejal gets admitted in the hospital. Just then, angre recieves a call from aryan..

ARYAN: Angre, you somehow admitted your sister and saved her. But, you failed to save your love.

ANGRE: Aryan, what happened to ishani?

ARYAN: Wow, what a brain! Meanwhile if you want your ishani safely then, do what I say?

ANGRE: Aryan, if something happens to her..

ARYAN: It’s not time for your emotions. Do what I say… just get out from the hospital immediately and come to VR Mansion..

Saying so, he cuts the call..

Just then, the doctor comes there.

DOCTOR: Don’t worry. We have to do a minor surgery. After that, she’ll be fine.

ANGRE: Doctor, I have an important work. Please, take care of her. I’ll return after completing my work..

DOCTOR: Don’t worry. I’ll take care..

Angre leaves ..

Meanwhile, vansh reaches the VR Mansion. He gets down from his car. As he was about to go in, he finds a ring lying down on the road along with blood stains. He picks it..

VANSH: This is sejal’s ring. What happened to her? And this blood stains..

Just then, somone hits him using a rod on his head. He faints..

The person ties his hands and legs using a rope and takes him in his car.. On the other hand, sia gets down from the auto and runs to meet uma. She asks the receptionist regarding her.

RECEPTIONIST: Mam, just now a patient named uma has been admitted. She is in the ICU. The doctor is treating her. You please go and check there.

Sia runs to the ICU.

Meanwhile vansh regains consciousness. He founds himself being tied up to a pillar. Just then, aryan comes there..

ARYAN: Vansh, do you think that you are very intelligent. Where is riddhima?

VANSH: Do you think that I’ll tell you?

ARYAN: Vansh, don’t play with me. Now, none can help you. All your dear ones are in dangers.

VANSH: Aryan, don’t even dare to touch my family.

Meanwhile angre comes to VR Mansion and finds a note there.

Come to XYZ godown within 1 hour..

ANGRE: It will take nearly 2 hours to reach there. How will I go there now?

Saying so, he sits in the car and drives immediately..

Meanwhile… .

ARYAN: Vansh, your three sisters are in my trap. And angre he is running like a dog to save them..

VANSH: Aryan ..

ARYAN: First, allow me to speak. You sister sia, believed my fake call and went to the hospital. I have a seperate plan for her. Meanwhile your another sister ishani, I kidnapped her. And your sister sejal, she is been admitted in the hospital. Angre just now admitted her in the hospital and now he is running to save your sister ishani.

Vansh gets shocked..

VANSH: Aryan, don’t do anything to them. What do you want?

ARYAN: I want riddhima..

VANSH: I won’t tell..

Aryan gets angry. He beats him him using an iron rod and tortures him. Vansh starts to bleed.

ARYAN: Is she so important to you that you are trying to save her even after all this..

He again beats him.

PRECAP: Some goons were about to inject sia. Aryan asks vansh to choose either her sister or his friend or his love. Aryan slaps ishani continuously while, vansh and angre shouts asking him to stop. Angre asks vansh to press that button. Vansh cries remembering his promise to riddhima.

Do comment your views and suggestions if any to be made..

The post RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 67) appeared first on Telly Updates.