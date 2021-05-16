RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 68)

Hi guys,

Thank you all for your response and for your wishes. Please, do keep supporting me like this..

Episode begins with..

DAY 10, 5.00pm..

Sia waits outside the ICU. Just then, a nurse comes there..

SIA: Nurse, is my mom fine?

NURSE: Mam, doctor is treating your mom. I can’t tell anything. Please wait for some time.

Saying so, the nurse goes.

Just then, the doctor comes out of the ICU. Sia sees the doctor and gets shocked..

SIA: You…

DOCTOR: Sia!!

He was her school friend..

SIA: Rithesh, what are you doing here?

RITHESH: I’m working here. By the way, what are you doing here?

SIA: My mom met with an accident and got admitted in this hospital..

RITHESH: What!! Which room is she now?

SIA: Rithesh, the patient whom you treated now is my mom..

RITHESH: What!!

SIA: Yes ..

RITHESH: Sia, she is not your mom.

SIA: No, I got the information that she is admitted in this hospital.

RITHESH: Sia, I have seen your mom. I know her very well from our school days. Won’t you trust me? Okay, come inside with me and see.

Saying so, he takes her inside the ICU. Sia goes in and sees the patient. It was not her mom. She gets shocked. It was some other lady named uma..

She comes out while rithesh follows her.

Sia thinks about everything that happened since morning..

SIA: (thinking) Was it all aryan’s plan? My God! What have I done? Vansh bhai, told us not to go out. Even angre instructed me not to go. Now, what will I tell them? But, why did aryan do this? Let me call and inform bhai first.

Saying so, she calls vansh. Aryan attends the call..

SIA: Bhai, where are you now? Are you all fine?

ARYAN: He is not fine. He is with me. Then, how will he be fine?

Saying so, he kicks vansh. Vansh shouts in pain.

Hearing vansh’s sound sia gets shocked.

SIA: Aryan..

ARYAN: Wow, you recognised me now. But, why couldn’t you recognise me when I called you first and informed your mother’s fake accident?

SIA: Then, was it all your plan?

ARYAN: Yes. People become mad in emotions. Okay, Now I don’t have much time. Just listen to me. If you want your brother alive then, immediately come to the XYZ godown. We both are here. Don’t try to contact anyone. Because, none will pick up your call now.

SIA: Aryan, don’t do anything to my bhai. I’ll come..

Vansh shouts not to come. But, Aryan cuts the call..

ARYAN: Wow, vansh what a love you have for your sister. Inspite of all this, you don’t want her to come. You don’t want her to get into trouble, right? Okay, I’ll listen to you this time. I won’t allow her to come here. I have another plan for her.

Saying so, he laughs..

VANSH: Aryan, don’t even try to harm my family.

ARYAN: I have already harmed your family. If you don’t want anything to happen to them, then tell me where is riddhima?

VANSH: Aryan, it’s getting dark now. The time must be around 6.00. You have only 5 to 6 hours to win. I won’t let you win that easily. You can’t even touch riddhima.

ARYAN: Vansh, let me make this challenge more interesting. I challenge that within 1 hour I’ll make you tell about riddhima.

Just wait and watch..

Meanwhile at the hospital sia cries and prays. Rithesh sees her..

RITHESH: Sia, is everything fine. Why are you crying? First tell me, who told you that your mom got admitted in the hospital?

SIA: Rithesh, it was a fake news.

RITHESH: Fake news!!

SIA: Rithesh, I don’t have much time. I need to go now. I’ll see you later.

Saying so, she goes. Rithesh tries to follow her but just then, he recieves a call.

Sia comes there and tries to get an auto. But, before that some goons come there and takes her inside their car. Just then, rithesh comes out searching for sia.

The goons hide inside the car along with sia. The goons tires to inject sia. They were about to inject sia. Just then, rithesh sees them. Rithesh fights with them and saves her. He takes all their mobile phone and locks them all inside the car in such a way that they couldn’t communicate anyone. Rithesh sees the injection and the drug lying down. He takes and reads the name of the drug and gets shocked.

RITHESH: Sia, who are they?

SIA: I don’t..

RITHESH: Sia, don’t lie that you don’t know. Will someone whom you don’t know will try to kill you?

SIA: What are you saying?

RITHESH: This drug will make you paralyze. It can even kill you. This is such a harmful drug. They were trying to inject it to you. Who are they?

SIA: Rithesh, I can tell you only one thing. My bhai and my family is in some problem. I need to go to XYZ godown, immediately. So, don’t ask me anything.

RITHESH: I won’t ask you anything. You go..

Sia goes..

Meanwhile angre reaches the godown. He sees vansh being ties there. He sees him being injured.

ANGRE: Vansh.. Vansh, open your eyes…

Vansh opens his eyes..

VANSH: Angre, why did you come here?

Just then, Aryan comes there..

ANGRE: Aryan, where is ishani?

ARYAN: She is with you.

VANSH: Aryan, don’t play with us. Where is ishani?

ARYAN: I promise, she is with you..

Just then, some goons brings her. Ishani shouts on seeing vansh and angre there..

Aryan asks the goons to tie her and angre.

ARYAN: Thanks angre for bringing ishani here.

The trio gets shocked hearing him.

ARYAN: Wait, don’t get shocked. I’ll tell you everything. Actually, ishani was inside your car dickey. When you went to VR Mansion. When you were reading that note which I kept, my goons shifted her to your car dickey.

Saying so, he laughs..

VANSH: Aryan, why are you doing all this. Your aim was riddhima and me. Then, why are you harming my family.

ARYAN: Because, I know that even if you die you won’t tell anything about riddhima. More than your death, your loved ones death will give you more pain. I want to see that pain in your eyes which challenged me. Now let me tell you some truth. Actually, sejal is not your sister. But, you all consider her as your family, right? Now your sister, sejal is in hospital. I think she must have been dead by now. Even if she is alive now, she’ll die within 6 to 7 hours.

Vansh gets shocked..

VANSH: Aryan ..

ARYAN: Don’t shout. Let me tell you the second truth. Your real sister sia must be dead by now. Actually, I asked her to come here. But, you don’t want your sister to come here. So, I fulfilled your wish. I asked my goons to go there and inject her with the drug which I gave them. That drug will make her paralyze and an extra dose will kill her..

Saying so, he laughs..

The trio gets shocked.

VANSH: Aryan, you have done a biggest mistake. I won’t leave you.

ARYAN: Now tell me, where is riddhima? Vansh, you know that I can go to any extent to win. Don’t make to take an another life. Just tell me, where is riddhima?

VANSH: I won’t tell..

ARYAN: Then, I have no other option.

Saying so, he drags angre to a particular corner and vansh to the other corner.

ARYAN: Now you all look at the top of angre.

Vansh sees. There was a huge weight hanging straight to him. The trio gets shocked.

ARYAN: Vansh, now look there was a button near you, right? If you press this button then, that weight will fall on him. Now you have two options. Either save your love or your friend. Now will you tell me, where is riddhima?

VANSH: I won’t tell..

ARYAN: Vansh, I told you that I’ll make you tell about riddhima within 1 hour. Now, I have just 5 minutes. Tell me fast.. Or else, press that button..

ANGRE: Vansh, don’t tell anything about riddhima. Do you remember your promise? You promised me that you won’t allow anything to happen to riddhima. Please, don’t tell..

ARYAN: Vansh, how many promises will you keep up? Break this promise now..

VANSH: I won’t tell you…

ARYAN: Then, I have no other option.

Saying so, he slaps ishani..

ARYAN: Ishani, do you remember that day when you slapped me at the hospital for trying to kill your friend? This is a revenge for that slap.

Saying so, he slaps ishani.

Vansh and angre shout.

ANGRE: Vansh, already ishani is weak. Don’t think about anything. Press that button. My life is not important than riddhima or ishani’s life.

Vansh gets shocked.

ARYAN: Now your friend is ready to sacrifice his life. Then, what’s your problem? My last warning. It’s already 8.30pm now. I have only nearly 3 hours. I won’t accept my defeat. I can go to any extent to win. You know that. Choose either your friend or your sister or your love.

Vansh remains silent.

ARYAN: So, you are testing my patience?

He gets angry and slaps ishani continuously while, Vansh and angre shouts asking him to stop.

Angre asks vansh to press that button. Vansh cries remembering his promise to riddhima..

VANSH: (thinking) Sorry, riddhima.. Now what will I do?

Just then, Sia comes there..

SIA: Bhai ..

Angre, vansh and ishani gets happy seeing her. Aryan gets angry.

VANSH: Sia, why did you come here?

SIA: Bhai, what happened to you?

Sia goes to vansh and tries to free him. Just then, ishani shouts. Sia looks at ishani. Aryan slaps ishani.

ARYAN: Don’t try to free him. Go back..

Saying so, he slaps ishani..

Sia goes back.

ARYAN: I don’t know how you escaped. But, you came her and done the biggest mistake. Till today, you haven’t done anything to me. So, let me make your work simple. I have been asking your bhai to do a work. But, he is not at all listening to me. So, you do it for me.

Saying so, he slaps ishani..

SIA: No.. I’ll do it. What should I do?

ARYAN: Press the button which is near your bhai.

VANSH: Sia, don’t press it. If you press it then, the weight which is hanging straight to angre will fall on him.

Sia gets shocked.

ARYAN: Do what I say Or else,

He slaps ishani.

ANGRE: Sia, don’t think about anything. Press that button.

ISHANI: Sia, don’t press it..

Aryan slaps ishani. Sia goes near vansh.

VANSH: No.. Sia, don’t do this.

ISHANI: Sia, don’t press that button. Don’t think that you can save me by pressing that button. If something happens to angre then, I won’t be able to forgive myself. I won’t live.. Don’t do this.

Sia gets shocked and steps backward.

Aryan slaps ishani. Sia goes forward. She was about to press that button.

ARYAN: Wait, let me make it more interesting.

He orders his goons to free angre.

ARYAN: Angre, now you are free to go. But, I know that you won’t go. If you even move a little bit from that place then,

He slaps ishani.

ANGRE: Stop it. I won’t move.

ARYAN: Good.. Sia, now you press that button.

ISHANI: Angre go. Please, don’t do this..

Sia presses the button. Ishani gets shocked..

PRECAP: Angre tells about the place. Everyone reaches there. Aryan and others gets shocked. Vansh and angre laughs. Do you think that you can find her within 20 minutes? Do you think that I’ll keep her in a place where you’ll able to reach her easily….Riddhima and others cry. Vansh laughs.

Please, comment whether you like this final day of the challenge. Do comment your views and suggestions if any to be made.

The post RIANSH- A CUTE BEST COUPLE (Episode 68) appeared first on Telly Updates.