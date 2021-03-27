Riansh – A popular famous and unseen love story #IMMJ2 (Episode 8) – Miracle Updates

EPISODE STARTS WITH
DOCTOR : MR VANSH……
VANSH: Sure physician what converse up
DOCTOR : Can we discuss in my cabin
VANSH: Sure certain
THEY BOTH HEED TO HIS CABIN
DOCTOR : Come MR VANSH and make your self snug right here
VANSH: Sure certain physician , However please first inform me about RIDHIMA
DOCTOR : MR VANSH she was mishandled and she or he was….
VANSH: was she mol….
DOCTOR : NO MR VANSH she was not however was tried to …. However you’re spouse is known as a fighter …. By doing her entire physique check-up I obtained to know that she has defended herself very effectively.
VANSH: Then how she free her consciousness
DOCTOR : Perhaps resulting from stress and anxiousness and furthermore she suffered from miscarriage earlier week so she was already internally weak
VANSH: Can I meet her.. Is she awoke
DOCTOR : Sure you may meet her , In truth she gained her senses throughout remedy solely
VANSH: OK Thanks physician
VANSH ENTERED THE ICU AND SAW RIDHIMA LYING WITH EYES CLOSED BUT VANSH VOICE WAKE HER
VANSH: RIDHIMA….
RIDHIMA: VANSH yo right here , are you superb , you bought injured , have you ever taken your first support
VANSH: Calm down sweetheart I’m completely superb , You care for your self
RIDHIMA: VANSH if you’re superb then I’m additionally superb . Simply my hand is paining .
VANSH HOLD HER HAND AND SAW BRUISES ON IT , HIS EYES BECAME RED DUE TO PAIN AND ANGER
VANSH: RIDHIMA , I promise I cannot go away them , You simply loosen up , I’ll are available in a second
VANSH CAME OUT AND ANGREY APPROCHED HIM
ANGREY : boss what occurred , Is Bhabhi superb
VANSH: YES ANGREY she is completely superb
ANGREY : Thank god that she is okay
VANSH: ANGREY I wan tyou to seek out out who ship these goons as a result of they attacked solely me and RIDHIMA
ANGREY : Boss don’t fear I’ll inform you his title inside 24 hours
SAYING SO ANGREY LEFT , VANSH WENT INSIDE THE ICU AND SAW NURSE STRUGLING MAKING RIDHIMA EAT MEDICINES
VANSH: What occurred nurse
NURSE : Thank god sir you got here look mam is just not taking medicines
VANSH: However why RIDHIMA
RIDHIMA: VANSH these are so bitter and I didn’t have my lunch additionally correctly as a result of they gave khichdi within the meals
VANSH: However RIDHIMA it’s all on your betterment solely.
RIDHIMA: You too VANSH . now nobody loves me
VANSH ( TRYING HARD TO CONTROL HIS LAUGHTER ) : However sweetheart why are you crying like a child … You understand I like you greater than myself .
RIDHIMA: Should you actually loves me then please take me out of right here . I can’t keep right here in any respect
VANSH: OK however on one situation
RIDHIMA (EXCITED) : WHATTT !!!
VANSH: It’s important to eat these medicines and do what they’ll say
RIDHIMA: However VANSH
VANSH: NO ifs and however RIDHIMA … Simply eat them
JUST THEN VANSH RECIEVED A CALL FROM ANGREY AND HE WENTOUT TO ATTEND IT
VANSH: YES ANGREY
ANGREY : Boss I’ve discovered who was behind all these assaults and he’s ……..
THE END !!!
STAY TUNED FOR NEXT EPISODE