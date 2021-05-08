ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh – A TRAGIC LOVE SAGA #1

Hi Guys I am back with Episode 1



The episode starts with ,

A girl running on the dark streets and in the woods of jungle and no one are present there , she was screaming for help , and yah a man is running behind her , he was wearing a hoodie and a mask with glasses covering himself completely and suddenly he took a gun from his hand and shot at her leg , and the girl fall down , she is crying , as she can’t do anything , as the person came infront of her , when he was coming to her , he is humming a whistle music and he is smirking in evil way , and came near her , he sprayed a spray and she lost consciousness and he took her to a unknown place , which is a godown and it was soo dark , she woke up and saw a man infront of her ,

Girl : look , please leave me (scary voice )

Man : look darling , I will not do anything to you , just I will kill you , thats it , as you know , I love the colour of BLOOD , RED !!!!

Girl : no , don’t kill me , I don’t want to die .

Man : if you have a desire on living your life , then why you entered my life ?? , You have done a grave mistake , by doing this , now you will die for this misdeed .

Girl : what did I did to you , you want to kill me ??

Man : it’s none of your business , and yah , why do you wanna know ?? As you will die in few minutes .

Girl : dont kill me , please

Man : hmm , sorry darling , I doesn’t have mercy , on you , or anyone , I am sorry

He said those words and took a knife from his pocket , he then approached her , who is terrified and scared , he then pierced her stomach with the knife and she shouted with pain and he pierced so many times till she dies , and then he took a relief after killing her , then another person came into the room hearing those sounds and the man turned to see who it is ??

Man : you ????

Person : yes it’s me

Man : hmm , what happened ?? You came here suddenly

Girl : actually (her gaze falls on the girl’s dead body) (seeing her ) again , you killed another girl , I think her number is 38 , you will never change

Man : you know na , I love to kill girls , first to trap them in the chapter of love , and then killing them . But one thing , no one knows , why I will do so .

Girl : anyhow , first wash your hands , your hands are spread full of blood.

Man : hmm , ok .

He washes his hands and then with the help of the person , he takes the girl’s dead body to a street and places it there .

THE NEXT DAY MORNING :

A TV Journaslist is speaking the fresh updates and the headlines are playing and then one headline is representing like this
” A TEENAGE GIRL’S DEAD BODY IS FOUND ON THE STREET ”

TV Journalist : and the next one , (the journalist got irritated and annoyed of saying about the girl’s death) asusual , another girl’s dead body is found , lifeless , the girl’s parents are totally shocked to hear this news , they can’t believe their eyes , they started crying , they are terrified to see her body in that state , as it was completely spread with blood and the some doctors observed and checked the girl’s dead body , now let’s see what the doctors will say

Another journalist is seen in a hospital , where the body is been checked , she took the mike from her hand and forwarded it towards one of a doctor who checked the body and asked him to speak up , what he has found after checking the girl’s body

Doctor no.1 : asusual , as we checked so many bodies like this of so many girls , all are so horrific to see and the murderer is so cruel and he doesn’t has any mercy , that the person killed the girls like this .

Doctor no.2 : and he is killing so horrificly as he hate them soo much , as all the girls are looking soo innocent , how could he kill them without any mercy ??

Doctor no.3 : the person is killing the girls mostly in the night time in any place , where no one are present , and is placing the bodies on any streets , he is soo clever that’s why he is killing soo pre-planned and is soo much smart that till now no one has found about him .

Doctor no.4 : no one knows why he was killing the girls , what mistake they done ??, Being born as girls ?? , They are merciless , and even from our years research and even the forensic reports say that , he is a very big proffesional killer .

Doctor no.5 : one small note for this serial killer : that , if you are listening to us then please , stop killing the innocent ones like them , as because of you , so many families are shattered and was unhappy because of their children’s death .

Journalist : so , these are the today’s updates , see you all soon with fresh updates , i.e ; tomorrow

So many families are seeing this news , so many people , some at the restaurants , in mobiles , and some at some different places , they are all praying to god to give the girls peace , who are dead , and was also praying to make all see the real face of the killer , very soon .

And the police officers are doing their best to find out about the killer. And even doctors are helping them in it .

Precap : Meet RK and VR





