Riansh – A TRAGIC LOVE SAGA #5

The  Next Day at Khanna Mansion :

At morning everyone got ready and came down , siya came for doing aarti , she does pooja for god and then she gave aarti and prashad to everyone , later , everyone sat down to eat breakfast , that’s when riddima came ,

Riddima (happily) : Hello ! Everyone , Good Morning.

Karan : Good Morning beta , How are you ??

Abhi : you came happily , any news ??

Siya : say fast , what is the news ??

Angre : is any important work ?? , Do you got any award ??

Rajdheer : everyone be silent , and let us all have breakfast , later , we can speak .

Adah : yes , as you all will do this discussion , like this only , no one will get answers , first we can eat , later , we can talk .

Everyone agree and have their breakfast chitchatting , later , after having breakfast , everyone sat at the hale of the house .

Abhi : now say , what you want to say .

Angre : yes , say fast , as I can’t wait anymore

Rajdheer & Adah : let her speak , stop questioning .

Abhi and angre nod and riddima starts speaking .

Riddima (taking a huge breath and at one shot) : Guys I know that , it’s unbelievable thing , that , none will believe me , what I am saying , but trust me , it is the truth .………….

Karan (cutting her words ) : but what is that shocking news ??

Siya : yes !! , Any problem riddu????

Abhi : did anything happened to mom ??

Angre : you got any loss , say na ??

Riddima (with huge anger) : (shouts) Everyone , just shut up and stop questioning me , as I don’t want to listen more , look , have some sense and manners , barking like dogs , you all doesn’t know ?? , that if a person is speaking , we should not interrupt , and we have to wait , till they end speaking , and you all …….. Bullshit !!.

Everyone got silent as they never ever saw this shade of riddima . Later ,

Riddima (calming down herself) : ok , listen carefully , as when papa revealed about Mrs Anupriya , I started research on her , using my sources , and I found out that , she also had a son with papa , and anyone doesn’t know about him , and yah , I also found strong proofs against Mrs Anupriya , and now it’s time to end her chapter , and clear every misunderstanding , created by her , we have send her to the place , which she deserves , and yes , she will get the punishment , for what she has done !!

Everyone are super happy , they are relaxed as from now , there will be no enemy .

Karan(happy) : it means , I can bring back sanam to the Mansion .

Riddima : yes papa , and yah , there will be a party tonight , as we got a lot of happiness , today , and yes , it’s a double happiness because , today is something special !!. Guess it if you can .

Karan : hmm , yes , I remembered , and yah , how can I forget this day ?? .

Abhi : and now , how you will expose her ??

Angre : any plan ??

Riddima : yes , I thought of a plan as , Mrs Anupriya can do any drama . Am I right ? Or Am I right ??

Rajdheer : yes , we know about her very well

Adah : but , what is the plan??

Riddima : it is *********************************

(Note : Guys the secret will be revealed later )

Everyone : Nice Idea

Riddima : and now , we should execute our plan , meri pyaari bhaiyon (my lovely brothers)
Now , execute first step . Ok ?? .

Abhi and angre: ok, bye

At Mrs Anupriya ‘ s House :

She was sitting seeing his son’s photo and a girl came to her .

Girl : hello aunty ! Where is he ??

Anupriya : hmm ,he went to office .

Girl: accha ok.

Anupriya : when you will woo over my son ??

Girl : no aunty , I can’t as he just see me as friend , not more.

Anupriya : but you can try na .

Girl : I will try my best .

Anupriya gets a message and leaves to check it down .

Unknown number message : oh , acting well , but don’t you think , you can win , now it’s time to go behind bars , and yeah , you will not be spared , if you will try to escape . As no one can escape from my clutches .

Anupriya got scared after reading that message . She don’t know what to do .

After 3 hours :

Anupriya is thinking about the threatening message , she doesn’t understand what the person is saying , but then she took her mobile and replied to the message from which the threatening message came .

Riddima , angre and abhi got the reply .

Riddima : guys , she is very brave , that she us not caring for anything

Angre : first let’s see , what she sent .

Abhi: yeah.

They read the message

It was written :

Hmm , don’t think that just you are smart , but even I am smart here , and don’t you think to play with anupriya , look , whoever you are , I don’t care , and don’t you think , you can scare me , because , you even doesn’t have a single proof , how can you prove me guilty ?? , If you are soo brave , then prove me wrong , don’t do this type of threatening messages. Mind it .

Abhi : I think , she is thinking we are not smart at all , but she don’t know , we have proofs , and anyone can prove her guilty .

Angre : yeah , she is overreacting , and thinking too much , but she doesn’t know , the bad time is on her way .

Riddima : guys , our step 1 is success and now step 2 .

Angre : yaar riddima , what are you saying??

Riddima : what did I said ?? That you got angry

Abhi : seriously riddu , as she doesn’t scare for this , you are saying step 1 is success

Riddima : bhai , she is thinking to not make scare doesn’t over power her , so she doing like this , otherwise , she scared at first know ?? Am I right ? Or am I not right ??

Angre : you are right , baby doll .

Abhi : and now step 2

Riddima : yes

Precap : another good news

Guys don’t think there are too many good news , as you will receive a lot of good news from now .

