Riansh – A TRAGIC LOVE SAGA #7

At Night 11:00pm
Ridima : bhai ! , We have to execute the final step
Abhi and angre: yes
The trio smirk .
At morning
Riddima on a phone call : you have to come
Unknown : ok
She cuts the call
At anupriya’s house :
The trio enter her house and anupriya is shocked to see them
Anupriya : why you trio came here ??(angry)
Riddima : because we have proofs to prove you wrong .
Abhi : don’t worry , you will see them with your eyes .
(He signs angre)
Angre takes a pendrive from his pocket and displays it showing all the proofs
Inspector comes and takes her
Inspector comes and takes her
Now all the family members come out from hiding
Riddima : maa , I told you to come , and you came on time , not bad , so now you will forgive papa , Am I right or Am I right ??
Sanam nods and everyone leave to khanna mansion
Sanam blesses siya later , everyone sit on the dining table to have their lunch
Riddima : so , shall we arrange a party ?? , As mom came back , bhabhi is pregnant , and tomorrow is mom and dad’s anniversary , and we can also announce the date of ish and angre Bhai’s engagement ceremony date . What say ??
Sanam: what to say ?? As you said everything ??
Riddima : mom , stop teasing me .
Everyone agree
Later , everyone sit in the hale of the house chit chatting
When riddima gets a call she goes to attend it
Ridima : hello , who is it ?
Unknown : I kidnapped siya , come and save her , if you want , bye .
The unknown cuts the call .
Riddima goes in a hurry
In the car :
Riddima : hello , inspector , yah it’s RK , please trace a number
She gives siya’s number to the inspector
Inspector : ok , its old factory .
She drove to the old factory
At old factory :
Siya : just leave me
Unknown : no way , I will kill you
The person keeps her at gunpoint but feels someone kept gun on his head and turns back to see riddima
The inspector takes him
Riddima and siya leave to the mansion
Uma : thanks beta , for saving my daughter
Riddima : it’s ok aunty , it’s my duty
Later , when siya left
Riddima : vansh , do you have any enemy named Mr Agnihotri ?
Vansh : yes , why ?
Riddima : he only kidnapped siya bhabhi .
Vansh : what ?? I will kill him
Riddima : vansh , calm down , what was the reason ?
Vansh : his son one day Misbehaved with my sister , so she slapped him , later , his son learned his Mistake , but his father thought to take revenge
Riddima : accha , don’t worry , everything is fine now .
At riddima’s hospital :
She is in thoughts and nurse disturbed her thoughts
Nurse : mam , actually a person is injured , he needs aid , everyone are busy with their patients , could you please .
Riddima : ok send him to my cabin
The person comes inside and riddima turns back to see
Riddima and the person at a time : YOU!!!!!???
Riddima : vansh , what happened to you?? (Worried)
Vansh : nothing , just a bullet hitted my hand
Riddima : what ?? ,Come I will do the aid .
She takes him and starts doing aid , she is applying the ointment and in the middle she is blowing on it .
He is staring at her affectionately
Precap : it’s party time
