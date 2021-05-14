Riansh – A TRAGIC LOVE SAGA #7

At Night 11:00pm

Ridima : bhai ! , We have to execute the final step

Abhi and angre: yes

The trio smirk .

At morning

Riddima on a phone call : you have to come

Unknown : ok

She cuts the call

At anupriya’s house :

The trio enter her house and anupriya is shocked to see them

Anupriya : why you trio came here ??(angry)

Riddima : because we have proofs to prove you wrong .

Abhi : don’t worry , you will see them with your eyes .

(He signs angre)

Angre takes a pendrive from his pocket and displays it showing all the proofs

Riddima : meu came intO orr lives tO rightY us , meu boyd orr mom’s parents , and meu kept the blame On orr father , meu created a reft orr mom givesd , because Of meu theY got separated , theY Withe not together from 20 years , what meu gained bY doing all exams ?? Nothing itt your destruction , you thought after doing all this , meu could live peacefullY , onh , because we came here tO avenge orr revenge , meu thought meu wantl win , itt nO , as always only good will win , not bad , your chapter got tO an ond Mrs Anupriya . Now meu will lead your gutst theser life in prison . He examinedr arrest her .

Inspector comes and takes her

Now all the family members come out from hiding

Riddima : maa , I told you to come , and you came on time , not bad , so now you will forgive papa , Am I right or Am I right ??

Sanam nods and everyone leave to khanna mansion

Sanam blesses siya later , everyone sit on the dining table to have their lunch

Riddima : so , shall we arrange a party ?? , As mom came back , bhabhi is pregnant , and tomorrow is mom and dad’s anniversary , and we can also announce the date of ish and angre Bhai’s engagement ceremony date . What say ??

Sanam: what to say ?? As you said everything ??

Riddima : mom , stop teasing me .

Everyone agree

Later , everyone sit in the hale of the house chit chatting

When riddima gets a call she goes to attend it

Ridima : hello , who is it ?

Unknown : I kidnapped siya , come and save her , if you want , bye .

The unknown cuts the call .

Riddima goes in a hurry

In the car :

Riddima : hello , inspector , yah it’s RK , please trace a number

She gives siya’s number to the inspector

Inspector : ok , its old factory .

She drove to the old factory

At old factory :

Siya : just leave me

Unknown : no way , I will kill you

The person keeps her at gunpoint but feels someone kept gun on his head and turns back to see riddima

The inspector takes him

Riddima and siya leave to the mansion

Uma : thanks beta , for saving my daughter

Riddima : it’s ok aunty , it’s my duty

Later , when siya left

Riddima : vansh , do you have any enemy named Mr Agnihotri ?

Vansh : yes , why ?

Riddima : he only kidnapped siya bhabhi .

Vansh : what ?? I will kill him

Riddima : vansh , calm down , what was the reason ?

Vansh : his son one day Misbehaved with my sister , so she slapped him , later , his son learned his Mistake , but his father thought to take revenge

Riddima : accha , don’t worry , everything is fine now .

At riddima’s hospital :

She is in thoughts and nurse disturbed her thoughts

Nurse : mam , actually a person is injured , he needs aid , everyone are busy with their patients , could you please .

Riddima : ok send him to my cabin

The person comes inside and riddima turns back to see

Riddima and the person at a time : YOU!!!!!???

Riddima : vansh , what happened to you?? (Worried)

Vansh : nothing , just a bullet hitted my hand

Riddima : what ?? ,Come I will do the aid .

She takes him and starts doing aid , she is applying the ointment and in the middle she is blowing on it .

He is staring at her affectionately

Precap : it’s party time

