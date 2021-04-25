RIANSH – BETRAYAL BUT LOVE – IMMJ2 (Part 3) – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

HEY guys !!! I’m again with new replace … I do know its been lengthy I’ve not posted hope that you’ve got missed me and my STORY however I used to be not capable of put up attributable to my take a look at collection however nonetheless I took a while to add however nonetheless having my take a look at collection even tomorrow additionally .. so lets begin ….

EPISODE BEGINS

Days handed and RIDHIMA began creating comfortable nook for everybody seeing everybody cares in direction of her and he or she additionally begins speaking usually with VANSH . At some point everybody have been sitting in garden and having random talks all of the sudden a supply boy arrived and provides one parcel to RIDHIMA . VANSH reaches RIDHIMA and requested about it

VANSH: RIDHIMA what is that this

RIDHIMA: I don’t know VANSH but it surely looks as if some hospital experiences … let me examine

RIDHIMA OPENS THE REPORTS AND SEES IT

PATIENT NAME : AHANA VANSHRAISINGHANIA

PATIENT HUSBAND NAME : VANSH RAISINGHANIA

KIND OF TEST : PREGNANCY TEST

RESULT OF TEST : POSITIVE

CONGRATULATIONS YOU ARE PREGNANT

AFTER READING THESE REPORTS EVERYONE WAS SHOCKED AND RIDHIMA FELL ON GROUND HAVING TEARS IN HER EYES …. SIYA AND ISHANI SUPPORTED RIDHIMA … VANSH CAME NEAR RIDHIMA AND TRIED TO TOUCH HER

RIDHIMA: STOP MR VANSHRAISINGHANIA don’t dare to the touch me or my child together with your filthy fingers

VANSH: RIDHIMA please take heed to me ….. I’ve by no means even allowed her to step in my room …. so being in Bodily relationship together with her is much away

RIDHIMA : Why VANSH why …. beforehand you left me and my youngster on highway and now you are attempting to do similar with AHANA …. I’m certain you aren’t that VANSH whom I’ve beloved with my entire coronary heart and accepted as my soulmate

VANSH WAS HURT TO THE CORE LISTINING TO RIDHIMA WORDS WHEN SUDDENLY AHANA BACKHUGGED VANSH

AHANA: Immediately I’m a lot pleased VANSH child …. our image of affection goes to come back on this …. I really like you a lot … Thanks for giving me such a wonderful present

VANSH: AHANA don’t dare to the touch me … this isn’t my child …. My child is in my RIDHIMA’S womb … So … it will be higher so that you can inform the actual identify of father f this youngster

AHANA: What are you speaking about VANSH …. Its our child solely …. You might be his/her father

SIGN: Oh simply shut up AHANA . I do know my VANSH bhai very nicely … he solely loves RIDHIMA and might’t even consider every other lady besides her , and particularly a lady such as you … huh … VANSH bhai can by no means dream of you additionally

RIDHIMA ( ALMOST SHOUTED ) : oh simply shut up all of you .. JUST ….SHUT ….UP

SAYING SO RIDHIMA FELT DIZZY AND HOLDS HER HEAD ……BUT STILL MANAGE HERSELF TO GO BACK TO HER ROOM …. AFTER RIDHIMA ‘S DEPARTURE …EVERYONE WENT FOR THEIR ROOM AND VANSH STARTED THROWING EVERYTHING IN HER ROOM , JUST THEN AHANA ARRIVE

AHANA: Oh my expensive hubby … what are you doing … aren’t you content that you will father quickly … and that with the kid of two completely different wives

VANSH: AHANA simply inform me whose youngster is that this ….  As a result of I’m fairly certain that this youngster shouldn’t be mine …

AHANA: After all child .. this isn’t your youngster .. that is mine and KARAN’S youngster …

VANSH: WHATTT … Then exterior why did you declare that its my youngster

AHANA: Due to cash VANSH , Due to cash … If exterior I’ve informed you that its not your youngster then you have got certainly thrown me out of the home and KARAN doesn’t have that a lot of cash that you’ve got …. and as RIDHIMA has already began once more coming near you and if I used to be despatched out then she would once more grow to be MRS VRS and all the cash on which I’ve proper would  be given to that RIDHIMA and her youngster … which I gained’t be capable of bear it so I planed it ,… so inform me How was my plan

VANSH: How dare you AHANA to play such an inexpensive cash minded sport with me … I cannot depart you

AHANA: I additionally don’t need you to go away me

VANSH: I’ll expose you

AHANA: oh is it so … however how will you expose me …. your individual spouse didn’t belief you now … so how will you expose me

THAT’S IT FOR TODAY I KNOW ITS SHORT BUT NEED TO PREPARE FOR MY TEST ALSO … TO BE CONTINUED … DO TELL YOUR VIEWS IN COMMENT SECTION … STAY TUNED FOR MORE …TILL THEN TAKE CARE STAY SAFE GOOD BYE …..

