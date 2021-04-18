RIANSH – BETRAYAL BUT LOVE – IMMJ2 – TMT Updates

HI HUYS !! SO I AM BACK WITH NEW UPDATE

MY STORY HAS A PLOT WHEN VANSH DECLARED AHANA AS HIS WIFE BUT I WILL GIVE IT A DIFFERENT STARTING …. SO LET’S START IT

RIDHIMA is feeling nausea and dizzy from previous few days so she went to hospital to get some checks executed , at this time the studies are going to come back so with out telling VANSH she went to hospital

IN HOSPITAL

RIDHMA: Howdy Physician

DOCTOR : Howdy MRS RAISINGHANIA . please come and have a seat

RIDHIMA: Thanks physician , Physician my studies …..

DOCTOR : Sure MRS RAISINGHANIA they’ve come and ….

RIDHIMA: What occurred Physician , what has are available in my studies , am I wonderful

DOCTOR : Please chill out RIDHIMA…. CONGRATULATIONS you will grow to be a mom , You’re Pregnant

RIDHIMA: What , significantly Physician ….. Thanks Thanks Thanks soooooooo a lot ….. You don’t know you may have given my life’s greatest excellent news

DOCTOR ( LAUGHING ) : I do know RIDHIMA this can be a excellent information in each women life …. so its time for celebration … you may go and share this information with MR RAISINGHANIA

RIDHIMA: Sure Physician Thanks . I’ll take your go away . Bye

DOCTOR : BYE TAKE CARE DEAR , AND YES don’t take stress it would hurt your child

RIDHIMA: Sure DOCTOR

( SIYA WHILE RETURNING BACK SAW RIDHIMA ENTERING TO HOSPITAL THUS FOLLOWED HER AND HEARD ALL HER CONVERSATION WITH DOCTOR … SHE WAS HAPPY SO DECIDED TO SURPRISE HER AT THE HOME )

Scene shifts to VR MANSION

RDHIMA REACHES AT THE DOOR OF VR MANSION WHEN VANSH NOTICED HER AND STARTS HIS PRESS CONFRENCE

VANSH: So girls and gents at this time I wish to introduce my stunning spouse to entire world … So please welcome on the stage MRS AHANA VANSH RAISINGHANIA

RIDHIMA WAS SHATTERED LISTINING TO THAT VANSH HAS INTRODUCED AHANA AS HIS WIFE AND NOT HER …. SHE BROKE DOWN AND COLLAPSE ON THE GROUND SUDDENLY SOMETHING STRIKE HER MIND AND SHE STARTS MOVING OUTSIDE THE MANSION WHEN A VOICE STOPPED HER

SHE: BHABHI…. RIDHIMA BHABHI… WHERE ARE YOU GOING

( HERE SIYA WAS NOT IN COMA BUT EARLIER SHE WAS ABLE TO WAK BUT NOW SHE WAS ON WHEELCHAIR DUE TO THAT POISNOUS INJECTION AND WHEN SIYA TRIES TO TELL VANSH ABOUT RIDHIMA ANUPRIYA GAVE HER WARNING NOT TELL VANSH ANYTING OTHERWISE THE CONSEQUENCES WILL BE BAD SO AS PER THE SHOW ANUPRIYA IS IN JAIL BUT SIYA WENT FOR SOME WORK OUTSIDE FOR 2 DAYS AND WHEN SHE RETURNED SHE HEARD ALL THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND WAS HELL SHOCKED

SHE: Bhabhi … that is your own home you may’t go wherever

RIDHIMA: No SIYA please don’t cease me ….. now I’ve nothing do with this household …. I’ll go distant from you all

SHE: OK Bhabhi , I received’t drive you to dwell with these heartless folks however please as soon as inform them the reality in order that they will realis their mistake

RIDHIMA: No SIYA I can’t …. I can’t ( SHE fells on the bottom and as a result of stress faints down )

SHE: No Bhabhi …. please get up … please if there may be 1% humanity left in anybody of you please assist my Bhabhi …. please name the physician

ANGREY got here ahead and decide RIDHIMA in bridal type and calls physician and take her to the room . Physician arrives and throughout the time physician was checking RIDHIMA SIYA advised your entire reality to entire household however she doesn’t advised anybody about her being pregnant , all had been responsible on their remedy with RIDHIMA . Physician comes out after checking RIDHIMA

DOCTOR : The way you all will be so careless … I clearly advised RIDHIMA that she want to not take any stress because it’s not good for her well being …. however she ….. in any case I’ve written some medicines … give her these within the time and sure ‘ THEY ‘ each are secure

EVERYONE : THEY

SHE: YES they means Bhabhi and her Child

VANSH: What RIDHIMA is pregnant …. you knew it SIYA then why you didn’t advised about this to me and neither RIDHIMA advised me ….( HAPPILY ) Dadi I’m going to grow to be a father …. My RIDHIMA is pregnant

EVERYONE : CNGRATULATION VANSH bhai / beta / boss

AHANA: However why are you all congratulating VANSH … RIDHIMA isn’t any extra his spouse so in that case that youngster additionally doesn’t belong to VANSH … furthermore everyone knows that she earlier had an affair with KABIR … so there will be possibilities that it’s her and ……

SHE: AHANA …. don’t you dare discuss such low about my BHABHI …. she is the purest soul on this world … she loves VANSH bhai a lot that she will’t even consider anybody else and also you….

SUDDENLY A VOICE CAME FROM BEHIND

RIDHIMA: IT’S okay SIYA you needn’t defend me and go in opposition to your loved ones …. by the way in which now AHANA is your BHABHI not me and at one place AHANA might be right …. Your VANSH bhai additionally stated that I loves KABIR and is betraying him with KABIR so for them it might be frequent of giving names to me and saying that that is an unlawful youngster ….(CARESING HER BELLY) However child you needn’t fear your MUMMA is right here with you she is not going to let something to you and offers you the love of each MUMMA and PAPA

SHE: However Bhabhi …..

RIDHIMA: SIYA it might be higher in the event you name me by my identify or di … I’m no extra your BHABHI please name AHANA as BHABHI , and I’m going from right here perpetually however you may contact me anytime and are available to go to me

SHE: No Bhab… I imply DI you aren’t going alone from right here I’m additionally coming with you … I don’t wish to dwell with these devils

VANSH: Nobody goes wherever

RIDHIMA: And might I ask you why and with which Relation you might be stopping me

VANSH: In case you are forgetting … let me remind you that you’re MRS RIDIMA VANSH RAISINGHANIA we’re not divorced but and furthermore you might be having the signal of our love in your womb … so you aren’t allowed to go wherever and I’m sorry RIDHIMA I didn’t knew it however SIYA advised me every thing … I’m REALLY SORRY RIDHIMA .. please don’t go leaving Your VANSH alone … please your VANSH will die with out you ….

SUDDENLY RAIN STARTS FALLING AND RIDHIMA AND SIYA UNWILLINLY STAY WITH RAISINGHANIA’S BUT FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY THEY HAVE DECIDED TO LEAVE NEXT MORNING AS SOON AS THE RAIN STOPS …. EVERYONE DEPARTURES FOR THEIR ROOM

SO THIS IS ALL FOR TODAY …. WILL POST NEXT PART SOON TILL THEN TAKE CARE BYEEE… PLSS DO COMMENT ALSO IF YOU ALL LIKED IT

SIYA