Riansh Born to be united.. Episode 28!!

Episodes starts..

Kabir:- Angre I am sorry that I hide this thing from you..but I don’t want you to be tensed..

Angre:- no I can’t Kabir what do you think hidding things from me will work?

Risking your life will work??

What do you think of yourself are you a super hero..you will manage everything..you know how dangerous they are..

Vansh:- Guys stop all this..I can’t understand anything..who are they..??I wanna know and you have to tell…

Aryan:- even I… I Know you told me half truth…and Kabir dare you again tell me a lie..

Kabir:- okay listen..Angre should I ?.

Undo blinks ..

Kabir:- You both know how I somehow managed to take Riddhu from that marriage..but Angre was still there..he was black mailed..Riddhu thought that Angre is also with them.. because of money…but he was there to safeguard riddhu..he gave all the properties to them and left from there..I managed Riddhu and left for delhi in search of them as Raghav (Raghav is one who was getting married to Riddhu)and his men ran to Delhi..they were criminals they did many scams..I was quite happy that Riddhu was with Sejal and Aryan they are there to support Riddhu.. but angre was all alone..then he joined VR Enterprises, he got Vansh’s support but..when they got to know that Angre is in a High position in VR mansion and VR Enterprises they again countinue to blackmail him…they asked money every month..and he used to give them…we naver denied them as we have to safe Riddhu and to expose them we need proofs that we didn’t have..we tried our best but they were many and we were only two..I was there in Delhi collecting proofs..and then I came here as I was missing them badly but 2 days before yesterday I received a call from my friend who was helping me that we get a lead..so I thought to go ther immediately but I got kidnapped on the way only..now they want Riddhu as they know Vansh love her..and Vansh means money and VR Enterprises..

Aryan:- But why you hide this from us..

Angre:- Because they want Riddhu and me separated only..they knew if Riddhu and me will pair as a team they will be defeated..

Vansh:- They can’t harm Riddhu now they have to face Vansh Rai Singhania’s wrath ..

Kabir:- But what you did was not right you broke Riddhu..

And you broke your heart..I know you love her a lot..but you sacrifice your love?

Aryan:- What!!

Vansh:- yes I denied her proposal..coz Raghav blackmailed me..and I have to safe Kabir and Riddhu both..

Scene shifts to VR mansion..

Aksh enters Riddhima’s room..

Aksh:- Hey beautiful..

Riddhima who was crying…wipes her tears and said..

Riddhima:- hello handsome boy..you was supposed to be at school na??

Aksh:- yes but I took a leave..

Riddhima:- Why??

Aksh:- coz my beautiful was crying..

Now tell me bua why you were crying.. someone said or mumma scold you??

Riddhima:- No who said a I am crying..voh actually Yesterday I slept in garden only and I catch cold nothing else..

Aksh:- If you can’t say lie properly you should not..

Now tell me bua.. something is distrubing you na??

Riddhima make him sit in her lap and said..

Riddhima:- It’s nothing like that..I was just missing someone badly..wanna know who??

Aksh:- hmmm..but I know..

Riddhima:- how??

Aksh:- you are missing dadi and dadu??

Papa also sometimes cry like this only when he misses them..

You know I always pray to God to keep my dadi and dadu happy with him.

Don’t worry They are happy there I have a special booking for them and don’t worry they are happy with God..

Riddhima hugs Aksh

Riddhima:- So sweet of you..Love you..

Then Ishani, Siya and Sejal enters ..

Siya:- ahem ahem…

Sejal:- we are getting neglected day by day…coz someone is there who seeks Every ones attention and care..

Aksh:- So someone is jealous.. don’t worry I am going..bye bua..I am getting late for my tennis class see you in the evening..

Riddhima: – Bye ..

Aksh leaves..

