Riansh Born to be united.. episode 6 – Telly Updates

Episodes starts..
Everyone one listening Vansh reached there..
Dadi:- what happened Vansh ?
Where Aryan and Siya was freaking with fear…
Vansh:- Dadi this Aryan (holding Arayan’s collar) was forcefully proposing Siya where It is the first time Siya has met him..
Siya:- bh..a..i…i what are you thinking is not like that..
Vansh:- Don’t interfare
Kabir:- Aryan Is it true ?
Aryan:- Vansh it is not like that… first listen to me
Riddhima:- Vansh let him explain..I know him since childhood he is not like that..pls give him one chance..
Sejal: – Yes Vansh Riddhima is right ..
Vansh:- Okay you have two minutes only two minutes remember..
Siya: – bhai vo..h voh ..
Vansh:- Siya are you Aryan..I have asked him not you..
Aryan:- Siya let me speak..
Dadi voh actually Siya and me love each other..and it’s nearly a year that we are in contact..
And we were going to soon tell you.. about us.
Everyone was shocked specially Vansh and Riddhima..as they did not expect them to hide this from them atleast..
Vansh:- Siya Is it true..
Siya:- Yes bhai..I love him..And I was going to tell you about this..pls bhai pls bhai except him..
Riddhima:- (giving dangerous looksto Aryan) Aryan you did not even bother to tell me
Sejal:- yes Aryan you could atleast tell us..
Arayn:- Believe me I was going to tell you.. Today only I am thinking to tell you..
Kabir:- Seriously Aryan thinking to tell …how could you do this?? And you said it is going to be a year..
Arayn:- I know I would have told you but..
Vansh:- Enough is Enough…Siya what you say that Vansh bhai I love you alot..I will always tell everything to you..There will be no secrets between us..
Siya:- Bhai I am sorry ..I really don’t want to hurt you..Sorry bhai
Dadi:- lets go..sit and discuss..we should not take action in agitation..
Aryan and Siya was feeling very guilty..
Where Vansh and Riddhima was fumming with anger..they did not expect this from them…
Chanchal:- Siya this is ridiculous I was not saying anything ..but it does not mean that you didn’t hurt me..
Siya:- Sorry mom..Dad I really love Aryan ..and I was going to tell you everything..
Aryan:- Yes uncle pls trust us..
Rudra:- okay so you love my daughter so you have pass a test..
Vansh:- Yes cahcu is right..Aryan you have to prove that you are best for Siya..
Kabir:- Even Siya has to prove that she is best for Arayn…
Sejal:- Yes if uma aunty get to know that her soon to be daughter-in-law is not that she wanted… she will not spare us Riddhima..
Dadi:- Okay so we will discuss this tomorrow..and Vansh invite Arayan’s parents also..
And Riddhima beta… Think you all should stay here only as it is too late..
Riddhima:- No it’s okay.we will..
Vansh:- (cutting her in between)dadi is right you should stay here only..I mean you all
Sejal:- okay..we will come on Riddhima..
Riddhima: – okay dadi…
Vansh:- (thinking) why I am so excited..
Precap:- Riansh moments..
