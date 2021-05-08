RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 10 (CONFESSION)

Today I finally complete 10 episodes of my debut story. Thnqu for all the love and support. As it is constant from past 9 episodes, your comments means a lot.

Episode starts:

At VR Mansion:

Riddhima (to herself): I need to admit, I LOVE HIM!

(Vansh caressing her foot asked..)

Vansh: How are you feeling?

Riddhima (in mind): staring at Vansh, stupid and on cloud nine both together. Stupid because I was running from trusting you and our love, and on cloud nine because now I’ve realised my love for you 😍😍

(Shreya shaking Riddhima said ..)

Shreya: Mr Raisinghania is asking you that how are feeling with your sprain? Where are you lost?

Riddhima: Nowhere! And yeah it’s better now. It’s time to leave. Let’s go Shreya.

Shreya: Okay. Byee, Good night all!

(All said good nyt, while Vansh was wondering the reason behind Riddhima’s sudden behaviour to leave. Shreya and Riddhima reach Anugrah Villa..)

Villa’s Grace:

(Riddhima was lost in Vansh’s thoughts, when Shreya gave her a pat on shoulder and said..)

Shreya: Toh?

Riddhima: Toh ??

Shreya: So What happened when you and “he” went to the garden for a “walk”?

Riddhima: please! Nothing just random talks, discussing lives.

Shreya: Where were you lost, when Mr. Raisinghania was “caressing” your foot?

Riddhima: Uff! This girl na? Besides a clinic, please open a matchmaking site. You are expert in it My Love Guru. Let me tell the truth otherwise you will not stop interrogating me. I LOVE HIM!

Shreya: What? Who? Mr Raisinghania?

Riddhima: Who else idiot? I’ve finally realised my love for him. And see na I just can’t stop smiling and thinking about him.

Shreya: Being a doctor, I detect it’s a Disease, abd cure is just Mr. Raisinghania 🤣🤣

Riddhima: Now stop it. Happy to know?

Shreya: Damn happy Meri jaan, but will be the happiest if you confess it! So when planning to do so?

Riddhima: After 2 days!

Shreya: What?😱 Will you look more pretty after 2days?🙄

Riddhima: Shut up yrr. I’m leaving for Goa tmrrw morning due to meetings, and will be back after 2 days. So obviously then only na. Or you want me to confess it over a phone call😂

Shreya: Uff! You confess it tonyt itself. Flight timings?

Riddhima: 11AM. So?

Shreya: Right now it’s 11pm. So you have 12hrs idiot. Go and confess, otherwise it’ll b late.

Riddhima: Okay, meri Doctor Love guru 😁 but wait ..

(Seeing the spark in her eyes and smirk in her face, Shreya asked..)

Shreya: Why wait? What are you upto?

Riddhima: Wait and watch.

(Riddhima calls Ishani and ask her, Siya, Aryan and Angre to come and meet her immediately at XYZ restaurant, without telling Vansh, while Shreya and Riddhima also leave for the restaurant..)

XYZ Restaurant: Author’s POV;

Everyone reaches there and Ishani asks:

Ishani: Are you fine Riddhima?

Siya: We were so scared! You called us all at this time.

Angre: We didn’t inform Boss also. Everything okay?

Aryan: Arey, my Raisinghania warriors; let her say something.

Riddhima: Thanku Aryan. And Yeah I’m fine, just wanted a help from all of you.

All four (unison): What??

Shreya: Actually she…

Riddhima: I LOVE Vansh!

All four (unison): Really.

Shreya: Yes!! We are successful.

Riddhima: Successful? Why?

All (unison): Nothing!

Shreya: Just that my darling finally is in love..

Aryan: and that too with our brother so…

Ishani: Flow if words mayb. Right Shreya?

Shreya: Yeah.

Angre: So What help, Miss Shroff?

Riddhima: I’ll propose him ryt now, si just need help to get this place Ready for a dreamy proposal.

He: Tonyt?

Shreya: because she’ll be out of town for 2days for her meetings. So why to wait.

Riddhima: Exactly. Let’s start the preparations.

(After one hour, when preparations were already done..)

Riddhima: That’s perfect, for Miss perfect. Thnqu all. Now Angre please go home and get him here, saying that you got information someone kidnapped me and I’m here.

Angre: Yes. (He leaves)

(Angre reaches home and hurriedly Vansh comes to the restaurant, it was completely dark while everyone was hidden, suddenly, lights went on and Riddhima came down, Vansh was just mesmerized seeing her, he looked around and found the restaurant beautifully decorated and he turned back only to find Riddhima on her knees holding a complete Golden rose. She gave it to him, he took the rose and said…)

Vansh: Thankyou, but are you fine? Angre told me that you….

Riddhima: Sshh. I’m already on my knees and they’re paining, so let me complete what I wanna say. I never hated you, but wasn’t interested in you too, but always felt a connection. I was Siya’s psychologist, but gradually you became my personal Psychologist, and especially my Cardiologist 🤭🤭 And as body is incomplete without heart, I’m incomplete without you. I’ve always been alone, but now I want you for the rest of my life. Thankyou for making me gain trust in relationships ❤️🥺 you said that you have habit if holding hands and walking, and now I want to walk holding your hand forever. I want to help you in overcoming your past, livin’ your present and create a beautiful future together. I want to fight for you and I will (crying 😭) I LOVE YOU Vansh ❤️❤️ I really do.

(Vansh got treary eyed, he dozed off and fainted.🤣🤣 Angre held him.. and everyone came out..)

Ishani: Bhai?

Siya: Bhaiyaa? What happened?

Riddhima: I knew he won’t be able to handle it and now I would go, please take him home and get him relieved.

Shreya: don’t worry. He fainted due to shock. He’ll be back to normal. Riddhima let’s leave you’ve to go tomorrow.

Riddhima: Yeah, Please take if him. Tell that I’ll meet him after 2 days now.

(Riddhima kissed his forehead and left)

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

Vansh was lying on the bed, everyone was around him m, while he gets conscious and looks at everyone and says..

Vansh: Thank God! It was a dream.

Siya: Bhaiyaa are you fine?

Ishani: Bhai is absolutely fine. But if someone is actually hurt then it’s Riddhima. How could you bhai? It was a reality not dream.

Aryan: Yeah bro! ‘Miss Riddhima Shroff’, proposed you and you fainted.

Ishani: Bhai she loves you really.

Vansh: Stop it now. She doesn’t know my reality. If she gets to know, she’ll run away. She has not seen my ruthless side. She doesn’t know about me being a Mafia. King of Underworld!

(All four look at EACHOTHER and Siya says..)

Siya: Bhaiyaa you already know her past. It takes a kit if courage to come out of it and trust someone. She has that. You tell her, she’ll definately accept you.

Ishani: Bhai do you love her?

(Vansh doesn’t answer)

Ishani: Do you love her Bhai?

Vansh: Yes I do. I love her more than anything. But Ishani, loving me is dangerous.

Siya: Bhaiya she’s courageous.

Ishani: Bhai you go and tell her the truth, confess it to her about your love. She has the power to fight this world for you.

Aryan: Go ahead bro.

Vansh: Okay! I’ll confess everything tomorrow morning to her and will confess my feelings too. Whatever will be her decision after listening to the reality, I’ll always love her. Now leave my room. Good night.

(All happily left the room and Vansh looked at Riddhima’s pic and smiled remembering her confession, but was lil scared to tell him about his identity. He slept hugging her pic.)

Next morning, At Planning Bells:

Author’s POV;

Vansh left for planning bells to meet Riddhima and got to know that she has left for airport with Rahul and will be flying off to Goa for meetings, he calls Riddhima, but her number was unreachable. He didn’t want to miss this opportunity, he asked Angre to give him Dr Shreya’s number, and calls Shreya..

Shreya: Hello Dr Shreya speaking!

Vansh: Dr Shreya, I’m Vansh Raisinghania, I need to know where’s Riddhima?

Shreya: Hello Mr Raisinghania. She’s at airport, your sisters already knew and Yesternyt leaving the restaurant, we told them to inform you. Aa… Iveta patient to attend, sorry. (Hungs the call)

(He drives faster, while Angre says:)

Angre: Slow down boss, we’ll make it to Her soon.

Vansh: Shut up Angre. We can’t slow down now. What if her flight takes off. I’ve already hurted her alot last night.

(They reach the airport, while Riddhima says:)

Riddhima (to herself): I need to Wait two more days, to talk to you and get answer of my proposal 😔

(She sighs down, and when she looks up, finds Vansh and Angre standing infront of her, she runs to him and was about to hug but stops and says…)

Riddhima: You’re here?

Vansh: Yeah wanted to have a talk.

(Suddenly Rahul came and interrupted..)

Rahul: Riddhima: let’s go or else we’ll miss the flight. Come

(He tried to take her but, Vansh held her wrist and said..)

Vansh: I LOVE YOU too Riddhima. I really do❤️

(And Rahul took her to board the flight. Riddhima and Vansh happily started Each other while she left)

Episode ends!

