RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 11

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY ❤️ Overwhelmed to tell you that the proposal episode got 30+comments 🤩🤩 Thank you for unending support 🙏

Episode starts with:

At Airport, Author’s POV;

Riddhima left and Vansh was just happy, he and Angre returned to VR Mansion..

Ishani: Welcome bhaii! How was the confession?

Siya: Yeah Bhaiya? Roses, kisses, hugs, confession, truth, acceptance, what all???

Aryan: for how much time you both were together alone?

Angre: Let Boss speak please.

Vansh:: I’ll answer your questions one by one: Ishani the confession was memorable, Siya there were no roses, no hugs and no kisses, I said u love but not my truth, and Aryan lookin by the watch we didn’t even get 2 mins together and alone? No! everyone was present.

(Three if them) unison: Everyone? Who?

Siya: No truth? No roses no hugs and no one? Why????

Aryan: 2mins??

Vansh: Xactly and that due to you all. She was leaving for Goa and none of you told me. Don’t dare to lie now because Dr Shreya told me that she asked you to inform. Her flight was just leaving, I reached airport,held her hand and just confessed and she went.

Ishani: Such a weird confession. Indeed a memorable one😂

(Everyone laughs🤣 while Vansh heads towards his room..)

Vansh: It’s just an hour you left, I’m already missing you. But u want to tell you my truth ince you come.

(His phone rings, and a smile draws on his face…) Ab samjh jaao kiska call hoga 😂

Vansh: So Sweetheart? Missing me this much?

Riddhima: Please, I reached Goa, so thought to inform you. Can you please repeat what you told me an hour before?

Vansh: Riddhima… Aa….

Riddhima: Comeon, Mr VRS who cracks big deals isn’t able to say three words 😜

Vansh: I LOVE YOU Sweetheart ❤️

Riddhima: Hnm! Good. Okaay byee I’ve had my meeting.

Vansh: An,An, Sweetheart! Hang on, in return of I love you, I deserve the same.

Riddhima: Shut up. You already hurted me alot. I mean “Miss Riddhima Shroff” went on her knees, and proposed and in return I got a thank you and then you fainted. I mean really?? And then when you finally confessed it was just in a minute! Now as a punishment till I’m here you are not going to call me and talk. That’s it.

Vansh: Not fair, Sweetheart.

Riddhima: Everything is fair in love and war.

(She Hungs the call and smiles, while Vansh worries about Riddhima’s reaction after knowing the truth, then Angre comes and says:)

Angre: Boss I was completely tracking Bhabhi’s Flight, She landed safely.

Vansh: Yeah I received her call. Angre make sure our guards are watching on Riddhima. I just can’t afford to lose her.

Angre: Don’t worry Boss. But as now you both love each other, her life will always be at risk.

Vansh: I know and we’ll protect her anyhow, like we’ve been protecting the family till now.

Angre: Yes boss. I’ll handle everything. I’ll keep you updated about Bhabhi till she returns. We’ve to make sure nobody knows about your relationship.

Vansh: I know that but it’s almost impossible because we both are well-known, what to do. I can’t risk her life. As soon as relationship news will come out, my enemies will try to harm her, as finally Vansh Raisinghania has got a weakness.

Scene shifts to a dark room, Author’s POV:

A person is holding Vansh and Riddhima’s pic and says:

Person: Finally, I’ve found the way to hurt you. The correct point to hurt you 😠😠 your love won’t stay for long Mr Raisinghania. Now it’s time to pay back!

(He calls someone and tells that right after 2days you have to be there.. and hangs the call)

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

Vansh was going through a file when Angre came and said…

Angre: Boss, Bhabhi’s over with her meetings for today, And has reached the hotel.

(Suddenly Vansh’s phone rang…)

Vansh: So how was my Sweetheart’s meeting?

Riddhima: How did you know I finished it?

Vansh: (realising) you called na that’s why. Vansh Raisinghania you see. And I know that you’ve reached your hotel and now entering your room.

Riddhima: How did you know?

Vansh: When you really love someone then, it not necessary to be near him/her to see him/her. Just close your eyes, you’ll see the person. Try it! BTW Miss Riddhima Shroff,we were not suppose to talk until you return right? But I guess Sweetheart is missing me😉

Riddhima: Shut up! I’m not missing you, and btw Mr Raisinghania the punishment was you are not going to call me, not me. I’m Riddhima Shroff and can do whatever I feel.

Vansh: (in a flirty tone) so what do you feel?

Riddhima: I want to you to come and pick me up from airport after 2days.

(Vansh gets shocked and says:)

Vansh: Riddhima it’s difficult I can’t. I’m bit busy.

Riddhima: Please try. I want to meet you the first as I land back.

Vansh: Okay Sweetheart. Gotta go now. Byee and take care.

Riddhima: Thnqu ❤️ Byee!

(As Vansh hungs the call, he gets stressed and sit down, while Angre asks:)

Angre: Boss What did Bhabhi say, that you got so tensed?

Vansh: She wants me to pick her up from Airport.

Angre: What? But how’s that possible? If you go, the media is going to barge and then everything will be revealed about you both.

Vansh: That’s what Angre but I couldn’t deny Riddhima, take care of all the protection. As Riddhima lands, seal the airport, no entries till we leave. Is that clear?

Angre: but before you entered airport, reporters were there and they know that Bhabhi has gone to Hyderabad and will be returning back after 2 days.

Vansh: That’s not my problem Angre. No one should know that I received Riddhima, as she lands we’ll leave, but till then no Media.

Angre: Okay boss. I’ll handle it 👍

Dark room: Author’s POV;

Person laughing and saying now nothing can help you out Vansh.

Episode ends!

Hope you all liked the new twist. Suggestions, corrections and appreciations are needed in the comment section below 🙏 Thnqu ❤️ keep supporting 🙏😘