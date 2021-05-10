RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 12

Always overwhelmed with the feedback from my dearest readers 😍😍

Episode Starts:

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

2 days have passed, and now it was the morning of Riddhima’s arrival, Vansh and Angre sitting in the white car with 2 black cars following them, (Richie rich our Vansh 🙈) Angre was driving when Vansh said…

Vansh: Angre is the security tight. I want complete privacy to be maintained, till I receive Riddhima and we leave the airport, as I told earlier. Is everything done?

Angre: no worries Boss! The airport is sealed already 10 mins. before. No one would know that when Bhabhi will arrive and when you two will leave the airport. I’ll handle everything.

Vansh: Perfect then. Riddhima’s flight will be landing in 5mins.

Angre: We are there Boss. Please get in and wait for Bhabhi, I’ll give all the instructions to our guards till then.

(Vansh gets inside the exit gate, while men from black cars step down holding snippers, Angre instructs them to be alert, and goes to Vansh.. Riddhima’s flight lands, she comes out and hugs Vansh, he kisses her forehead and says..)

Vansh: Missed you Sweetheart and see as you said I’m here to receive you.

(And reporters came out, started clicking their pictures together, hugging and kissing, Vansh, Riddhima, Rahul and Angre were hell bent shocked, Vansh looks at Angre and was completely shaken….)

Flashback Starts:

(Unknown person called someone and said…)

Person: Hello, XYZ times, I’ve got a confirmed news that Mr Vansh Raisinghania and Miss Riddhima Shroff are in a relationship.

Reporter: What? Are you sure?

Person: Yes! After Two days Riddhima Shroff will be landing back, Mr Raisinghania is going to receive her. Please do interview them.

Reporter: how can we believe you?

Person: Go and hide yourselves in the airport early morning, because later the enteries will be sealed. You’ll get to know the reality.

Reporter: Okay 👍

Person: Right after 2 days you have to be there.

Flashback ends!

(Angre and Vansh were freezed and burning with Anger, Riddhima asked..)

Riddhima: Media? Here Vansh? Why? I Just didn’t want to open the relationship soon! What the hell it is 😖😖 Rahul I don’t want this out now.

Rahul: I’ll try Riddhima, but it’s too late I guess.

Rep 1. When did you both meet?

Rep 2: is it actually love or lust or just business?

Rep 3: So what’s the current status? Two business tycoons humming together!

(Vansh fumes in anger, and says..)

Vansh: Just Shut up you all😠. It’s our personal lives😠. Angre is the car ready? (Shouting)

(He pulls Riddhima closer, wraps her around him, Angre calls the guards, Guards surround both of them, providing them shield against the reporters, Riddhima, Vansh and Angre sit in the car, Angre drives them to VR Mansion, while Rahul tries handling the reporters)

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

Vansh, Riddhima and Angre enter the Mansion, Siya, Ishani and Aryan were looking at them constantly, when Vansh asked…

Vansh: Now What?

Aryan: Corona is jealous! Because you both have beaten it. Till now Covid was the headlines of Delhi everyday but today (signing towards the TV)

TV reporter: Business tycoons in love! Romance at Airport.

TV reporter: HEADLINES: Most eligible singles, now committed and with EACHOTHER! Is it love or business deal??

TV reporter: Why did they ignore the media? Ran hiding behind the Guards. They don’t have honesty or courage? What’s the matter?

TV reporter: Two people who didn’t get motherly affection in childhood are now in love! Destiny? Attraction? Funny for sure!

(Listening to all this, Vansh picked up the vase near him and was about to throw it on the screen but Riddhima stopped him and wrapped him around her arms saying..)

Riddhima: Calm down Vansh. We’ll handle them all, but first control your anger. (Cupping his face) I know what all happened was Very wrong but you know we both are public figures and unfortunately nothing is personal for us. They’ll speak and we’ll answer them boldly. Please tell me why are you so scared and Angry?

Vansh: it’s definitely done by my enemies. I knew loving me is dangerous. You don’t know it, my reality.

Riddhima: I know everything that’s necessary for me to know, to spend my life with you.

Vansh: what do you know? Nothing Riddhima!

Riddhima: That you are not Only a business tycoon but a Mafia, king of Underworld, Don of complete Southeast Asia 🌏. You deal with illegal consignments of Gold and diamonds.

(Ishani, Siya, Aryan and Angre were scared that Vansh will rebuke them for telling her the truth themselves, while Vansh was baffled…)

Riddhima: What else I need to know? Tell me Vansh. I’ve accepted you with your reality. Infact your truth , childhood reasons, love for family and sacrifices, have made me fall for you like this, that now nothing matters to me till you are with me.

(Vansh hugged her tightly and said..)

Vansh (crying): Sweetheart I’m actually worried about your safety, after this my enemies know that you mean my World to you and they’ll harm you.

Riddhima: Till the Great VRS is besides me, nothing can dare to harm his Sweetheart.

Vansh: I’m the one who even doubts his shadow, that why it’s always with me, but you I trust you more than myself, you’ve accepted me the way I’m. First time ever, I’ve submitted myself to someone like this. I love you Sweetheart.

Riddhima: I Love you too. We’ll fight this situation together.

Ishani: What a perfect couple ❤️

(They break the hug, while Riddhima’s phone ring..)

Riddhima: Yes Rahul?

Rahul: Riddhima the reporters are just barging the office.

Riddhima: hold a media session tomorrow morning! Me and Vansh Will attend it. Saying so send them, and get the preparations done for the interview.

Rahul: noted Riddhima!

(Riddhima Hungs the call while Vansh asks..)

Vansh: Are you sure Riddhima. I can’t let you in danger.

Riddhima: now toh vaise bhi we can’t hide it from anyone, let’s atleast shut the mouths who are speaking nonsense about our pure Love. Rest will see when time comes.

Aryan: Proud of you Riddhima..Aa… I Mean Bhabhi.

Siya: Yes BHABHI🥳.

(Riddhima tries calling Shreya but she doesn’t pick up, suddenly Riddhima’s Father enters the VR Mansion and says..)

Gautam: What’s all this going outside Riddhima?

Riddhima: Dad please relax. Whatever going outside is truth. I think that’s enough for your information that Me and Vansh love EACH OTHER.

Gautam: “Shroff” this name is big and it’s just being spoiled outside.

Riddhima: Well expected Dad! Now also you are after your business and name not your daughter’s happiness. And right now you are standing at VR Mansion not at your home, so think well before speaking anything.

Gautam: I’m happy by your choice Girl! Afterall he’s Vansh Raisinghania but the way it came out was not correct. It can be harmful for you love and relationship.

Riddhima: One who couldn’t handle his own relationship, is now lecturing me for my love and relationship. Please dad! If you Really love me and care for me, humbly requesting you to leave and stay away from my matters.

(Gautam leaves while Riddhima struggles to breath due to anger, Angre gets her water, Vansh while making her drink water says, to calm her..)

Vansh: My Sweetheart looks hottest when Angry 😉

Riddhima (smiling): I think I should leave now, I’ll go home and rest.

Vansh: I’ll drop you. Afterall it for your safety.

Riddhima: Ofcourse! Now I’m on the Hitlist of Asia’s map. 😌😌🤣🤣

Vansh: Not funny Riddhima, it’s serious. You are actually the Most demanding in underworld now. Afterall Vansh Raisinghania has got a weakness, but I promise nothing will harm you till I’m alive.

(Riddhima hugs Vansh, while everyone coughs 🤭 they get embarassed, Riddhima bids byee to everyone and leaves with Vansh.)

Dark Room: Author’s POV;

Unknown person holding Riddhima and Vansh’s pic and says..

Person: Strong bond, strong love, and will be more painful to break 💔 I’ll enjoy as much as pain You get Vanshh…..

At VR Mansion:

(Vansh reached home after dropping Riddhima and his phone rang…)

Vansh: Hello! Yes?

Rudra: Vansh, the reporters are barging the office! What should I do?

Vansh: Tell them that tomorrow morning Riddhima and Me are doing an interview, will take up everything there. Try handling issues smartly chachu 🙌

Chachu: Will be done as instructed by you. (Hungs the call)

Angre: Boss sorry I couldn’t protect you and bhabhi. It’s my only and utmost duty but, I failed.

Vansh: Relax Angre! Don’t blame youself, you’ve already done so much for me, you are my most trustworthy person; just be more alert from next time. And focus completely on finding who did this.

Angre: Boss! I’m thinking again and again! Can he be the one? (Vansh looks on)

Episode ends!

